hamburger icon
JupiterPriceMileageSpecifications
TVS Jupiter Front Left View
1/13
TVS Jupiter Front Right View
2/13
TVS Jupiter Front View
3/13
TVS Jupiter Left View
4/13
TVS Jupiter Rear Left View
5/13
TVS Jupiter Rear View
View all Images
6/13

TVS Jupiter Special Edition

4.5 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
98,942*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Offers
TVS Jupiter Key Specs
Engine113.3 cc
View all Jupiter specs and features

Jupiter Special Edition

Jupiter Special Edition Prices

The Jupiter Special Edition, is listed at ₹98,942 (ex-showroom).

Jupiter Special Edition Mileage

All variants of the Jupiter offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Jupiter Special Edition Colours

The Jupiter Special Edition is available in 6 colour options: Galactic Copper Matte, Titanium Grey Matte, Dawn Blue Matte, Meteor Red Gloss, Lunar White Gloss, Starlight Blue Gloss.

Jupiter Special Edition Engine and Transmission

The Jupiter Special Edition is powered by a 113.3 cc engine.

Jupiter Special Edition vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Jupiter's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero Xoom priced between ₹72.28 Thousands - 82.62 Thousands or the Hero Xoom 110 priced between ₹72.35 Thousands - 77.84 Thousands.

Jupiter Special Edition Specs & Features

The Jupiter Special Edition has Call/SMS Alerts, Low Fuel Indicator, Bluetooth Connectivity, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Display.

TVS Jupiter Special Edition Price

Jupiter Special Edition

₹ 98,942*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
85,400
RTO
6,832
Insurance
6,710
On-Road Price in Delhi
98,942
EMI@2,127/mo
Add to Compare
Close

TVS Jupiter Special Edition Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
5.1 L
Ground Clearance
163 mm
Length
1848 mm
Wheelbase
1275 mm
Height
1258 mm
Additional Storage
33 L
Kerb Weight
106 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm
Width
665 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/90-12
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
82 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
8.02 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
55.5 mm
Max Torque
9.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Displacement
113.3 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, CVTI, Fuel Injection
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
CVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
51 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Twin Tube Emulsion Type Shock Absorber With 3-Step Adjustment
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic

Features and Safety

Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
33 L
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Air Filter Type - Paper Filter, Body Balance Technology, Crash And Fall Alerts, Econometer,Signature Infinity Lamps, Voice Assist, Trip F, Integrated Start Stop, Turn Indicators Auto Cut Off, Follow Me Home Headlamp, Emergency Brake Warning, E-Z Center Stand, Find My Vehicle, Parking Brakes, iGO Assist, Piano Black Finish, Glove Box, Premium 3D Emblem, Utility Box Space - Double Helmet, Glove Box in Front (open type) - 2 Litre,
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
TVS Jupiter Special Edition EMI
EMI1,914 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
89,047
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
89,047
Interest Amount
25,791
Payable Amount
1,14,838

TVS Jupiter other Variants

Jupiter Drum

₹ 84,653*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
72,400
RTO
5,792
Insurance
6,461
On-Road Price in Delhi
84,653
EMI@1,820/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Jupiter Drum Alloy

₹ 89,929*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
77,200
RTO
6,176
Insurance
6,553
On-Road Price in Delhi
89,929
EMI@1,933/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Jupiter Drum SmartXonnect

₹ 94,106*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
81,000
RTO
6,480
Insurance
6,626
On-Road Price in Delhi
94,106
EMI@2,023/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Jupiter Disc SmartXonnect

₹ 97,953*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
84,500
RTO
6,760
Insurance
6,693
On-Road Price in Delhi
97,953
EMI@2,105/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

TVS Jupiter Alternatives

Hero Xoom

Hero Xoom

72,284 - 82,617Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
JupitervsXoom
Hero Xoom 110

Hero Xoom 110

72,351 - 77,836Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
JupitervsXoom 110
Hero Destini 110

Hero Destini 110

72,000 - 79,000Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
JupitervsDestini 110
TVS Jupiter 125

TVS Jupiter 125

75,600 - 86,400Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
JupitervsJupiter 125
Yamaha RayZR 125

Yamaha RayZR 125

73,430 - 85,974Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
JupitervsRayZR 125
Hero Xoom 125

Hero Xoom 125

80,494 - 86,025Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
JupitervsXoom 125

Popular Scooters

ADMS DB

ADMS DB

1.33 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
DB Price in Delhi
ADMS EVA

ADMS EVA

1.35 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
EVA Price in Delhi
ADMS GTR

ADMS GTR

79,800Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
GTR Price in Delhi
ADMS Maevel

ADMS Maevel

97,000Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Maevel Price in Delhi
ADMS Mantra

ADMS Mantra

57,999Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Mantra Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Scooters

view all specs and features

Popular TVS Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  TVS Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Yamaha EC-06

Yamaha EC-06

1.68 Lakhs
Check Offers
Ampere Magnus G Max

Ampere Magnus G Max

94,999
Check Offers
Zelio Logix

Zelio Logix

56,551
Check Offers
Suzuki e Access

Suzuki e Access

1.88 Lakhs
Check Offers
KTM RC 160

KTM RC 160

1.85 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Check Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.83 - 2.18 Lakhs
Check Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

87,878 - 95,465
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.62 - 2.04 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

CFMoto 450 MT

CFMoto 450 MT

4.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CB1000R

Honda CB1000R

14.46 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda PCX Electric

Honda PCX Electric

1.45 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check details