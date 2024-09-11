HT Auto

TVS Jupiter 110 Disc SmartXonnect

4.5 out of 5
TVS Jupiter 110 Front Left View
1/13
TVS Jupiter 110 Front Right View
2/13
TVS Jupiter 110 Front View
3/13
TVS Jupiter 110 Left View
4/13
TVS Jupiter 110 Rear Left View
5/13
TVS Jupiter 110 Rear View
6/13
4.5 out of 5
1.01 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
TVS Jupiter 110 Key Specs
Engine113.3 cc
Power5.9 kW @ 6500 rpm
Max Speed82 kmph
Jupiter 110 Disc SmartXonnect Latest Updates

Jupiter 110 falls under Scooter category and has 5 variants. The price of Jupiter 110 Disc SmartXonnect (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.01 Lakhs. It offers many features like

  • Length: 1848 mm
  • Max Power: 5.9 kW @ 6500 rpm
  • Engine Type: Single cylinder, 4 stroke, fuel injection, air cooled, spark ignition engine
    TVS Jupiter 110 Disc SmartXonnect Price

    Disc SmartXonnect
    ₹1.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    113.3 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    87,250
    RTO
    6,980
    Insurance
    6,402
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,00,632
    EMI@2,163/mo
    TVS Jupiter 110 Disc SmartXonnect Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Ground Clearance
    163 mm
    Length
    1848 mm
    Wheelbase
    1275 mm
    Height
    1158 mm
    Kerb Weight
    105 kg
    Saddle Height
    765 mm
    Width
    665 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    220 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front: 90/90 - 12 54J , Rear: 90/90 - 12 54J
    Rear Brake Diameter
    130 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Max Speed
    82 kmph
    Max Power
    5.9 kW @ 6500 rpm
    Stroke
    55.5 mm
    Max Torque
    9.8 Nm @ 5000 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Drive Type
    Belt Drive
    Displacement
    113.3 cc
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Engine Type
    Single cylinder, 4 stroke, fuel injection, air cooled, spark ignition engine
    Clutch
    Dry - Centrifugal clutch
    Cooling System
    Air Cooled
    No Of Cylinders
    1
    Starting
    Kick and Electric Start
    Valve Per Cylinder
    2
    Gear Box
    CVT
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    BS VI
    Bore
    51 mm
    Chassis
    High Rigidity Underbone Type
    Body Graphics
    High Rigidity Underbone Type
    Front Suspension
    Telescopic hydraulic
    Rear Suspension
    Twin tube emulsion type shock absorber with 3-step adjustment
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Yes
    Odometer
    Digital
    Fuel Gauge
    Yes
    Clock
    Yes
    Instrument Console
    Digital
    Bluetooth Connectivity
    Yes
    Mobile Application
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Single
    Additional Features
    iGO Assist, SmartXonnect, Infinity Light Bar, Voice Assist, Find My Vehicle, Follow Me Headlamp, Emergency Brake Warning, Front Fuel Filling
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    USB Charging Port
    Yes
    Display
    Yes
    Battery Capacity
    12V, 5 Ah
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    LED
    Battery Type
    MF battery
    TVS Jupiter 110 Disc SmartXonnect EMI
    EMI1,947 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    90,568
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    90,568
    Interest Amount
    26,232
    Payable Amount
    1,16,800

    TVS Jupiter 110 other Variants

    STD
    ₹ 87,108*On-Road Price
    113.3 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    73,700
    RTO
    7,396
    Insurance
    6,012
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    87,108
    EMI@1,872/mo
    Drum
    ₹ 85,709*On-Road Price
    113.3 cc
    Drum Alloy
    ₹ 91,767*On-Road Price
    113.3 cc
