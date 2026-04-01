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TVS Orbiter Mileage

₹88,250 - 1.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹1789
3.7
97
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TVS Orbiter Battery Range

The variant with a battery capacity of 1.8-3.1 kWh offers a range of 158 km.
Battery CapacityRange
1.8-3.1 kWh158 km

TVS Orbiter Variants Wise Mileage

TVS Orbiter price starts at ₹ 88,250 and goes up to ₹ 1.05 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). TVS Orbiter comes in 2 variants. TVS Orbiter's top variant is V2.
2 Variants Available
Orbiter V1
86 km Range (Company Claimed)
68 kmph
₹88,250*
Orbiter V2
158 km Range (Company Claimed)
68 kmph
₹1.05 Lakhs*
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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TVS Orbiter Alternatives

PURE EV ETrance Neo

PURE EV ETrance Neo

79,699 - 1.06 Lakhs
+1
Range: 85-171 km
Check OffersETrance Neo RangeOrbitervsETrance Neo
Zelio Xmen 2.0

Zelio Xmen 2.0

69,499 - 91,500
Range: 55-100 km
Check OffersXmen 2.0 RangeOrbitervsXmen 2.0
Evtric Ride

Evtric Ride

94,733 - 98,100
Range: 80 km
Check OffersRide RangeOrbitervsRide
UPCOMING
Ather Energy EL01

Ather Energy EL01

99,000 Onwards
 
Alert Me When Launched EL01 DetailsView upcoming Bikes
Enigma Crink V1

Enigma Crink V1

96,835
Range: 120 km
Check OffersCrink V1 RangeOrbitervsCrink V1
ADMS Maevel

ADMS Maevel

97,000
Range: 70-100 km
Check OffersMaevel RangeOrbitervsMaevel

TVS Orbiter Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Orbiter.
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TVS Orbiter User Reviews & Ratings

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User Reviews

Great Value for Money with Excellent Mileage
Nice scooter with good mileage. It looks great, and the price is also very reasonable for purchase. The color options are excellent—I like it very much.
By: Shafeeullah (Apr 1, 2026)
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Perfect Electric Scooter for City Commutes
The Orbiter-style design looks amazing. What I liked the most is the riding comfort—it’s truly superb. The range delivers exactly what it promises. The Bluetooth connectivity is very useful and keeps me informed about everything I need. It feels smooth on the road and is light on the pocket. A highly recommended vehicle for city rides
By: R K (Dec 17, 2025)
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Stylish and Smart Commuter
The scooter looks funky and stylish, with a decent riding range for city use. Definitely worth buying.
By: Rakesh (Oct 15, 2025)
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