The Orbiter V2, is priced at ₹1.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The Orbiter V2 offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Orbiter V2 is available in 6 colour options: Cosmic Titanium, Lunar Grey, Martian Copper, Neon Sunburst, Stellar Silver, Stratos Blue.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Orbiter V2 include the PURE EV ETrance Neo priced between ₹79.7 Thousands - 1.06 Lakhs and the Evtric Ride priced between ₹94.73 Thousands - 98.1 Thousands.
The Orbiter V2 has Low Battery Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Roadside Assistance, Pass Switch, Geo Fencing, Anti Theft Alarm and Passenger Footrest.