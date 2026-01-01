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OrbiterPriceRangeSpecifications
TVS Orbiter Front Right View
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TVS Orbiter V2

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1.09 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Orbiter V2

Orbiter V2 Prices

The Orbiter V2, is priced at ₹1.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Orbiter V2 Range

The Orbiter V2 offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Orbiter V2 Colours

The Orbiter V2 is available in 6 colour options: Cosmic Titanium, Lunar Grey, Martian Copper, Neon Sunburst, Stellar Silver, Stratos Blue.

Orbiter V2 Battery & Range

Orbiter V2 vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Orbiter V2 include the PURE EV ETrance Neo priced between ₹79.7 Thousands - 1.06 Lakhs and the Evtric Ride priced between ₹94.73 Thousands - 98.1 Thousands.

Orbiter V2 Specs & Features

The Orbiter V2 has Low Battery Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Roadside Assistance, Pass Switch, Geo Fencing, Anti Theft Alarm and Passenger Footrest.

TVS Orbiter V2 Price

Orbiter V2

₹1.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,04,900
Insurance
4,589
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,09,489
EMI@2,353/mo
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TVS Orbiter V2 Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Ground Clearance
165 mm
Length
1855 mm
Height
1284 mm
Additional Storage
34 L
Kerb Weight
112 kg
Saddle Height
760 mm
Width
728 mm

Mileage and Performance

0-40 Kmph (sec)
6.8s
Range
158 km
Max Speed
68 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Motor IP Rating
IP67
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
1.8 kW
Reverse Assist
Yes
Water Proof Rating
IP67
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Front Suspension
Telescopic
Rear Suspension
Dual Shock

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery Warranty
3 Years or 50,000 Km
Battery Capacity
3.1 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Motor Type
BLDC
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
7 Degree
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
34 L
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Roadside Assistance
Yes
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Riding Modes - Eco | City, Time Fencing, Reset Trip A|B, Towing, Battery Charge Status, Parking Assist, Crash and Fall Alerts, 845 mm Long Flatform Seat, 290 mm Straight-Line Footboard
Pass Switch
Yes
Geo Fencing
Yes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Charging

Charging at Charging Station
Yes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours 10 Minutes
Charging at Home
Yes
TVS Orbiter V2 EMI
EMI2,118 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
98,540
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
98,540
Interest Amount
28,541
Payable Amount
1,27,081

TVS Orbiter other Variants

Orbiter V1

₹ 92,662*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
88,250
Insurance
4,412
On-Road Price in Delhi
92,662
EMI@1,992/mo
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TVS Orbiter Alternatives

PURE EV ETrance Neo

PURE EV ETrance Neo

79,699 - 1.06 Lakhs
+1
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OrbitervsETrance Neo
Evtric Ride

Evtric Ride

94,733 - 98,100
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OrbitervsRide
Enigma Crink V1

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96,835
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ADMS Maevel

ADMS Maevel

97,000
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OrbitervsMaevel
Lectrix NDuro

Lectrix NDuro

94,999 - 99,999
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OrbitervsNDuro

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