hamburger icon
OrbiterPriceRangeUser ReviewsColoursImages
TVS Orbiter Front Right View
1/20
TVS Orbiter Front Left View
2/20
TVS Orbiter Front Right View
3/20
TVS Orbiter Front View
4/20
TVS Orbiter Left View
5/20
TVS Orbiter Rear Left View
View all Images
6/20

TVS Orbiter Specifications

TVS Orbiter starting price is Rs. 1,04,900 in India. TVS Orbiter is available in 1 variant and
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.05 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check Offers
WhatsApp IconGet Specifications Detail

TVS Orbiter Specs

TVS Orbiter comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Orbiter starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, TVS Orbiter sits in the Scooters segment in the Indian market.

TVS Orbiter Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Ground Clearance
169 mm
Length
1850 mm
Height
1294 mm
Kerb Weight
112 kg
Additional Storage
34 L
Saddle Height
763 mm
Width
734 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-355.6 mm
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Size
Front :-90/80-14 Rear :-90/90-12
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Range
158 km
Max Speed
68 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Motor IP Rating
IP67
No Of Batteries
1
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
2.5 kW
Reverse Assist
Yes
Water Proof Rating
IP67
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Telescopic
Rear Suspension
Dual Shock
Body Graphics
Yes

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Eco
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
7 Degree
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
34 L
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Riding Modes - Eco | Power, Time Fencing, Towing, Crash Alerts, 845 mm Long Flatform Seat, 290 mm Straight-Line Footboard
Pass Switch
Yes
Geo Fencing
Yes
Charging Station Locater
Yes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Charging

Charging at Charging Station
Yes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours 10 Minutes
Charging at Home
Yes

Electricals

Battery Warranty
3 Years or 50,000 Km
Battery Capacity
3.1 Kwh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion

TVS Orbiter Alternatives

Ampere Magnus G Max

Ampere Magnus G Max

94,999Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Magnus G Max Specs
SUPER ECO S 2

SUPER ECO S 2

1.05 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
S 2 Specs
Sokudo Acute

Sokudo Acute

96,889 - 1.12 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Acute Specs
Flycon Empire +

Flycon Empire +

89,999 - 1.33 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Empire + Specs
Deltic ZGS

Deltic ZGS

1.02 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
ZGS Specs
BGauss Oowah

BGauss Oowah

94,990 - 1.2 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Oowah Specs

TVS Orbiter User Reviews & Ratings

3.7
96 Ratings & Reviews
1 & aboverating star
0
2 & aboverating star
11
3 & aboverating star
27
4 & aboverating star
42
5 ratingrating star
16
Write a Review
Perfect Electric Scooter for City Commutes
The Orbiter-style design looks amazing. What I liked the most is the riding comfort—it’s truly superb. The range delivers exactly what it promises. The Bluetooth connectivity is very useful and keeps me informed about everything I need. It feels smooth on the road and is light on the pocket. A highly recommended vehicle for city rides
By: R K (Dec 17, 2025)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Best look and performance
This EV scooter offers the best lock, excellent performance, great mileage, and reliable service. TVS is one of the most popular brands in the current market.
By: Alfez (Aug 28, 2025)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Read all ReviewsRead Arrow

TVS Orbiter Related News

View all
 TVS Orbiter Related News

TVS Orbiter Variants & Price List

TVS Orbiter price starts at ₹ 1.05 Lakhs .

1.05 Lakhs*
68 Kmph
158 Km
*Disclaimer:The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Top Electric Bikes

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

₹1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Ampere Magnus Grand
Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

₹75,999 - 1.61 Lakhs
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

₹91,399 - 1.34 Lakhs
BMW CE-04

BMW CE-04

₹15.25 Lakhs
View allPopular Electric Bikes

Popular TVS Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  TVS Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Yamaha EC-06

Yamaha EC-06

1.68 Lakhs
Check Offers
Ampere Magnus G Max

Ampere Magnus G Max

94,999
Check Offers
Zelio Logix

Zelio Logix

56,551
Check Offers
Suzuki e Access

Suzuki e Access

1.88 Lakhs
Check Offers
KTM RC 160

KTM RC 160

1.85 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Check Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.83 - 2.18 Lakhs
Check Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

86,378 - 94,069
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.6 - 2.02 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Yamaha AEROX-E

Yamaha AEROX-E

2.9 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Lambretta V125

Lambretta V125

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Ola Electric Diamondhead

Ola Electric Diamondhead

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check details