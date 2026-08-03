TVS Motor sells 6.29 lakh units in July 2026, up 38% Year-on-Year

TVS Motor Company reported a sharp rise in sales for July 2026, with total volumes increasing by 38 per cent year-on-year to 629,675 units, up from 456,350 units in July 2025. The growth was supported by stronger domestic two-wheeler demand, a surge in electric vehicle sales, and steady gains in international markets.

Two-wheelers

The company’s core two-wheeler business remained the biggest contributor to the monthly increase. TVS sold 603,138 two-wheelers in July 2026, up 38 per cent from 438,790 units in the same month last year.

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Domestic sales were strong; TVS registered 437,394 two-wheeler sales in India during July 2026, marking a 42 per cent jump over the 308,720 units sold in July 2025. The figures suggest that TVS continued to benefit from broad-based demand across its scooter and motorcycle portfolio, although the company hasn't broken down model-wise sales in the results.

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Electric vehicles

Electric mobility remained a major growth area for the company. TVS said its two-wheeler electric vehicle sales rose 158 per cent year-on-year to 60,934 units in July 2026, compared with 23,605 units in July 2025. The numbers also point towards rising acceptance of electric scooters in the market, where TVS has been building a stronger presence.

Export numbers

TVS also posted healthy growth in its international business. Total international sales increased 29 per cent to 184,264 units in July 2026 from 142,629 units a year earlier.

Within that, two-wheeler exports rose 27 per cent to 165,744 units, up from 130,070 units in July 2025. While international sales were smaller than domestic volumes, they still formed an important part of the company’s monthly performance and helped support the overall rise.

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Three-wheelers deliver additional growth

The company’s three-wheeler business also reported a strong month. Sales in this segment grew 51 per cent year-on-year to 26,537 units in July 2026, compared with 17,560 units in July 2025. With two-wheelers, EVs, exports, and three-wheelers all moving upward, July 2026 turned out to be a strong month for the company.

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