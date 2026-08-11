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FLYCON Bright

₹80,000*
*Ex-showroom price
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Variants

Flycon Bright Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    25 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    80 - 100 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    3.5 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    1.8 kWh
View All Bright SpecsView specs icon

Flycon Bright Variants

Flycon Bright price starts at ₹ 80,000 .
1 Variant Available
Bright STD
₹80,000*
25 kmph
80 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Flycon Bright Latest Updates

Calendar icon7 Jul 2026
Auto OEMs may see strong sales in H1 FY27, but profit margins could face pressure.Read Full Story
Calendar icon30 Apr 2026
Four compact electric vehicles launched in India: MG Comet, Tata Tiago, Citroen eC3, and Tata Punch, each with unique features and pricing.Read Full Story
Calendar icon11 Apr 2026
The Delhi government has proposed a new Electric Vehicle Policy to promote EV adoption, including incentives and infrastructure improvements.Read Full Story

Flycon Bright Visual Comparison

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Flycon Bright
TVS Orbiter
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Flycon Bright comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Flycon Bright
Flycon Bright image
Rs. 80,000Onwards--Scooters-DiscDrumAlloy Wheels80-100 Km3-4 Hours-
Ampere Magnus NeoAmpere Magnus Neo imageRs. 86,999Onwards
4.615
-Scooters103 kg--Steel85 km5 hrs-BrightVSMagnus Neo
PURE EV ETrance NeoPURE EV ETrance Neo imageRs. 79,699Onwards--Scooters86 kgDiscDrumAlloy131-171 km4 Hours2.2 kWBrightVSETrance Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7GPURE EV Epluto 7G imageRs. 80,799Onwards-30 NmScooters76 kgDiscDrumAlloy111-151 km4 Hours2.2 kWBrightVSEpluto 7G
TVS OrbiterTVS Orbiter imageRs. 88,250Onwards
3.898
-Scooters112 kg---158 km4 Hours 10 Minutes1.8 kWBrightVSOrbiter
Honda QC1Honda QC1 imageRs. 90,000Onwards
4.51
-Scooters89.5 kgDrumDrumAlloy80 km4 Hours 30 Minutes1.8 kWBrightVSQC1
Ola Electric S1 AirOla Electric S1 Air imageRs. 89,999Onwards
4.587
58 NmScooters99 kgDrumDrumAluminium Alloy151 km5 Hours6000 WBrightVSS1 Air

EV Travel Cost Calculator

Estimate how much you can save by switching to an Electric Vehicle. Calculate yours by using this tool.
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Flycon Bright Images

Flycon Bright Image 1
Flycon Bright Image 2
Flycon Bright Image 3
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Flycon Bright Image 6

Flycon Bright Colours

Flycon Bright is available in the 1 Colour in India.

Bright Light Blue
Bright light blue

Flycon Bright Alternatives

Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
BrightvsMagnus Neo
PURE EV ETrance Neo

PURE EV ETrance Neo

79,699 - 1.06 Lakhs
BrightvsETrance Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

80,799 - 97,499
BrightvsEpluto 7G
TVS Orbiter

TVS Orbiter

88,250 - 1.05 Lakhs
BrightvsOrbiter
Honda QC1

Honda QC1

90,000
BrightvsQC1
Ampere Magnus G Max

Ampere Magnus G Max

99,999
BrightvsMagnus G Max

News

Nitin Gadkari seen in MG M9 electric luxury MPV
Nitin Gadkari seen in MG M9 electric luxury MPV
11 Aug 2026
Mercedes-AMG has teased a new performance SUV believed to share technology with the 1,153bhp electric AMG GT 4-Door.
Mercedes AMG teases electric SUV based on 1,153bhp GT 4-Door
11 Aug 2026
Raul Fernandez, Jorge Martín and Marco Bezzecchi completed an Aprilia 1-2-3 at the Silverstone MotoGP round.
Aprilia riders sweep Silverstone podium; Raul Fernandez takes MotoGP victory
11 Aug 2026
Hero MotoCorp's focus is shifting to rural demand, market-share gains in premium motorcycles and scooters, and its EV strategy.
Premium motorcycles, electric scooters fuel Hero MotoCorp's Q1 FY27 performance
11 Aug 2026
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
10 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Flycon Bright Specifications and Features

Battery Capacity1.8 kWh
Body TypeScooters
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Range80-100 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time3-4 Hours
Max Speed25 kmph
View all Bright specs and features

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