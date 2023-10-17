The Bright STD, is priced at ₹83,764 (ex-showroom).
The Bright STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Bright STD is available in 1 colour option: Bright Light Blue.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Bright STD include the Ampere Magnus Neo priced between ₹87 Thousands - 90 Thousands and the PURE EV ETrance Neo priced between ₹79.7 Thousands - 1.06 Lakhs.
The Bright STD has Passenger Footrest, Charging at Home and Low Battery Indicator.