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BrightPriceRangeSpecifications
Flycon Bright Front Left View
1/7
Flycon Bright Front Indicator View
2/7
Flycon Bright Front Tyre View
3/7
Flycon Bright Headlight
4/7
Flycon Bright Rear Tyre View
5/7
Flycon Bright Seat
View all Images
6/7

Flycon Bright STD

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83,764*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Bright STD

Bright STD Prices

The Bright STD, is priced at ₹83,764 (ex-showroom).

Bright STD Range

The Bright STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Bright STD Colours

The Bright STD is available in 1 colour option: Bright Light Blue.

Bright STD Battery & Range

Bright STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Bright STD include the Ampere Magnus Neo priced between ₹87 Thousands - 90 Thousands and the PURE EV ETrance Neo priced between ₹79.7 Thousands - 1.06 Lakhs.

Bright STD Specs & Features

The Bright STD has Passenger Footrest, Charging at Home and Low Battery Indicator.

Flycon Bright STD Price

Bright STD

₹ 83,764*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
80,000
Insurance
3,764
On-Road Price in Delhi
83,764
EMI@1,800/mo
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Flycon Bright STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy Wheels
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Range
80-100 Km
Max Speed
25 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Gear Box
CVT
Fuel Type
Electric

Features and Safety

Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hours
Charging at Home
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
1.8 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lead Acid
Flycon Bright STD EMI
EMI1,620 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
75,387
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
75,387
Interest Amount
21,835
Payable Amount
97,222

Flycon Bright Alternatives

Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
BrightvsMagnus Neo
PURE EV ETrance Neo

PURE EV ETrance Neo

79,699 - 1.06 Lakhs
+1
BrightvsETrance Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

80,799 - 97,499
+1
BrightvsEpluto 7G
TVS Orbiter

TVS Orbiter

88,250 - 1.05 Lakhs
+1
BrightvsOrbiter
Honda QC1

Honda QC1

90,000
BrightvsQC1
Ampere Magnus Grand

Ampere Magnus Grand

89,999
BrightvsMagnus Grand

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