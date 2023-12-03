Flycon Bright on road price in Pune starts from Rs. 83,760. Visit your nearest Flycon Bright on road price in Pune starts from Rs. 83,760. Visit your nearest Flycon Bright dealers and showrooms in Pune for best offers. Flycon Bright on road price breakup in Pune includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Flycon Bright is mainly compared to Okinawa PraisePro which starts at Rs. 76,848 in Pune, Hero Electric Nyx which starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs in Pune and Everve Motors Everve EF1 starting at Rs. 90,000 in Pune. Variants On-Road Price Flycon Bright STD ₹ 83,760