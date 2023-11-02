Saved Articles

Flycon Bright Specifications

Flycon Bright starting price is Rs. 80,000 in India. Flycon Bright is available in 1 variant
80,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Flycon Bright Specs

Flycon Bright comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Bright starts at Rs. 80,000 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Flycon Bright sits in the Electric Bikes,Scooter segment in the Indian market.

Flycon Bright Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy Wheels
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Range
80-100 Km
Max Speed
25 kmph
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Gear Box
CVT
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hrs.
Charging at Home
Yes
Battery Capacity
60 V/28-30 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lead Acid

Flycon Bright Alternatives

EeVe Eeve Atreo

EeVe Eeve Atreo

64,900
Eeve Atreo Specs
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric gps:ie

BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric gps:ie

64,990
BattRE Electric gps:ie Specs
Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter

Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter

65,000
Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter Specs
Tunwal Elektrika 60

Tunwal Elektrika 60

0.65 Lakhs
Elektrika 60 Specs
Hop Electric LYF

Hop Electric LYF

66,535 - 81,345
LYF Specs

News

Triumph is only offering the Tiger 900 in two variants only.
2023 Triumph Tiger 900 launched at 13.95 lakh, is more powerful than before
2 Nov 2023
The Moto Guzzi Stelvio brings the nameplate back in a brand new iteration as an adventure tourer
Moto Guzzi Stelvio adventure tourer unveiled ahead of EICMA 2023 debut
2 Nov 2023
The MT-09 now looks sharper than its predecessor.
2024 Yamaha MT-09 debuts with multiple updates. Check details
2 Nov 2023
The 2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan packs big changes and is set to go on sale in a few weeks
New-gen Royal Enfield Himalayan specs out. All-new platform, more power & tech
2 Nov 2023
File photo of the 2023 Honda Shine 125.
HMSI records 10% sales growth in October at 4,92,884 units
1 Nov 2023
  News

Flycon Bright Variants & Price List

Flycon Bright price starts at ₹ 80,000 and goes upto ₹ null null (Ex-showroom). Flycon Bright comes in 1 variants. Flycon Bright top variant price is ₹ 80,000.

STD
80,000*
25 Kmph
80-100 Km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Flycon T3

    Flycon T3

    89,999 - 1.15 Lakhs
    Flycon Empire

    Flycon Empire

    79,900
    Flycon Grove

    Flycon Grove

    74,629 - 80,957
    Okaya EV Motofaast

    Okaya EV Motofaast

    1.37 Lakhs
    Flycon Bright

    Flycon Bright

    80,000
    PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

    PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

    1.15 Lakhs
    Yamaha MT-15

    Yamaha MT-15

    1.4 - 1.41 Lakhs
    Hero Splendor Plus

    Hero Splendor Plus

    60,310 - 67,405
    Yamaha R15 V4

    Yamaha R15 V4

    1.74 - 1.86 Lakhs
    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    1.87 - 2.18 Lakhs
    Moto Guzzi V9

    Moto Guzzi V9

    14 Lakhs Exp. Price
    CFMoto 300SR

    CFMoto 300SR

    2.49 - 3 Lakhs Exp. Price
    BMW R NineT Racer

    BMW R NineT Racer

    16.9 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Indian Scout Bobber

    Indian Scout Bobber

    13.15 - 13.65 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Yamaha YZF R1

    Yamaha YZF R1

    20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
