Best Flycon Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model Name Ex-Showroom Price Flycon Bright ₹ 80,000 Flycon Grove ₹ 74,629 - 80,957 Flycon Empire ₹ 79,900 Flycon T3 ₹ 89,999 - 1.15 Lakhs Flycon Empire + ₹ 89,999 - 1.33 Lakhs

In India, there are 5 Flycon Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Flycon Bright, Flycon Grove, Flycon Empire, Flycon T3, Flycon Empire +. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 74,629. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.