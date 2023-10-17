Best Flycon Bikes

In India, there are 5 Flycon Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Flycon Bright, Flycon Grove, Flycon Empire, Flycon T3, Flycon Empire +. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 74,629. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.

Best Flycon Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model NameEx-Showroom Price
Flycon Bright ₹ 80,000
Flycon Grove ₹ 74,629 - 80,957
Flycon Empire ₹ 79,900
Flycon T3 ₹ 89,999 - 1.15 Lakhs
Flycon Empire + ₹ 89,999 - 1.33 Lakhs

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5 New Flycon Bikes found

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Flycon Bright Front Left View
1/7

Flycon Bright

₹80,000
Battery Capacity
1.8 kWh
Speed
25 kmph
Range
100 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Flycon Grove Left Side View
1/7

Flycon Grove

₹74,629 - 80,957
Battery Capacity
1.8 kWh
Speed
25 kmph
Range
90 km
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Flycon Empire Left Side View
1/6

Flycon Empire

₹79,900
Battery Capacity
1.8 kWh
Speed
25 kmph
Range
100 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Flycon T3 Left Side View
1/7

Flycon T3

4.2
100
₹89,999 - 1.15 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
36 Ah
Speed
60 kmph
Range
180 km
3 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Flycon Empire + Left Side View
1/6

Flycon Empire +

₹89,999 - 1.33 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
2.16 kWh
Speed
60 kmph
Range
240 km
4 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List

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