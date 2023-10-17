In India, there are 5 Flycon Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Flycon Bright, Flycon Grove, Flycon Empire, Flycon T3, Flycon Empire +. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at
Rs. 74,629.
To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.
Best Flycon Bikes Price List (2026) in India
|Model Name
|Ex-Showroom Price
|Flycon Bright
|₹ 80,000
|Flycon Grove
|₹ 74,629 - 80,957
|Flycon Empire
|₹ 79,900
|Flycon T3
|₹ 89,999 - 1.15 Lakhs
|Flycon Empire +
|₹ 89,999 - 1.33 Lakhs