TVS iQube 3.1 kWh

4 out of 5
1.27 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
iQube 3.1 kWh

iQube 3.1 kWh Prices

The iQube 3.1 kWh, is priced at ₹1.27 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

iQube 3.1 kWh Range

The iQube 3.1 kWh offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

iQube 3.1 kWh Colours

The iQube 3.1 kWh is available in 9 colour options: Pearl White, Mint Blue, Walnut Brown, Titanium Grey, Mercury Grey, Starlight Blue Beige, Copper Brown Beige, Titanium Grey Matte, Celebration Orange.

iQube 3.1 kWh Battery & Range

iQube 3.1 kWh vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the iQube 3.1 kWh include the Ather Energy 450S priced between ₹84.34 Thousands - 1.53 Lakhs and the ADMS DB priced ₹1.33 Lakhs.

iQube 3.1 kWh Specs & Features

The iQube 3.1 kWh has Riding Modes, Charging at Charging Station, Low Battery Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Internet Connectivity, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Geo Fencing and Anti Theft Alarm.

TVS iQube 3.1 kWh Price

iQube 3.1 kWh

₹1.27 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,21,615
Insurance
5,443
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,27,058
EMI@2,731/mo
TVS iQube 3.1 kWh Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Ground Clearance
157 mm
Length
1805 mm
Wheelbase
1301 mm
Height
1140 mm
Additional Storage
32 L
Kerb Weight
116.8 kg
Saddle Height
770 mm
Width
645 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/90-12
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

0-40 Kmph (sec)
4.2s
Range
123 km
Max Speed
80 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
4.4 kW
Swappable Battery
Yes
Motor IP Rating
IP67
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
4.4 kW
Reverse Assist
Yes
Water Proof Rating
IP67
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Telescopic
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Twin Tube Shock Absorber

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
10 Degree
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Internet Connectivity
Yes
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
32 L
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Live Location Status, Crash And Fall Alert, GSM Connectivity, Off Boad Charger, Water And Dust Resistance
Geo Fencing
Yes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
5 Inch TFT

Charging

Charging at Charging Station
Yes
Charging Time(0-80%)
2 Hours 45 Minutes
Charging at Home
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
3.1 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion
TVS iQube 3.1 kWh EMI
EMI2,458 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,14,352
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,14,352
Interest Amount
33,120
Payable Amount
1,47,472

TVS iQube other Variants

iQube 2.2 kWh

₹1.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,11,422
Insurance
5,616
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,17,038
EMI@2,516/mo
Add to Compare
Close

iQube 3.5 kWh

₹1.38 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,32,043
Insurance
5,630
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,37,673
EMI@2,959/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

iQube S 3.5 kWh

₹1.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,39,642
Insurance
5,940
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,45,582
EMI@3,129/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

iQube ST 5.3 kWh

₹1.68 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,61,984
Insurance
6,254
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,68,238
EMI@3,616/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

view all specs and features

