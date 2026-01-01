The iQube 3.1 kWh, is priced at ₹1.27 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The iQube 3.1 kWh offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The iQube 3.1 kWh is available in 9 colour options: Pearl White, Mint Blue, Walnut Brown, Titanium Grey, Mercury Grey, Starlight Blue Beige, Copper Brown Beige, Titanium Grey Matte, Celebration Orange.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the iQube 3.1 kWh include the Ather Energy 450S priced between ₹84.34 Thousands - 1.53 Lakhs and the ADMS DB priced ₹1.33 Lakhs.
The iQube 3.1 kWh has Riding Modes, Charging at Charging Station, Low Battery Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Internet Connectivity, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Geo Fencing and Anti Theft Alarm.