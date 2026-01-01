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TVS iQube Front Left View
1/20
TVS iQube Front Right View
2/20
TVS iQube Rear Left View
3/20
TVS iQube Rear Right View
4/20
TVS iQube Break View
5/20
TVS iQube Exhaust View
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TVS iQube 2.3 kWh

4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.25 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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iQube 2.3 kWh

iQube 2.3 kWh Prices

The iQube 2.3 kWh, is priced at ₹1.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

iQube 2.3 kWh Range

The iQube 2.3 kWh offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

iQube 2.3 kWh Colours

The iQube 2.3 kWh is available in 12 colour options: Pearl White, Mint Blue, Walnut Brown, Titanium Grey, Mercury Grey, Starlight Blue Beige, Titanium Grey Matte, Celebration Orange, Harliquine Blue Beige, Magnifecence Purple Beige, Aurora Green, Copper Brown Beige.

iQube 2.3 kWh Battery & Range

iQube 2.3 kWh vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the iQube 2.3 kWh include the Yamaha EC-06 priced ₹1.68 Lakhs and the TVS Orbiter priced between ₹88.25 Thousands - 1.05 Lakhs.

iQube 2.3 kWh Specs & Features

The iQube 2.3 kWh has Low Battery Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Service Due Indicator, Kill Switch, Rear Footpegs, Distance To Empty, Hazard Light Switch, Multi-function Lock and Physical Key.

TVS iQube 2.3 kWh Price

iQube 2.3 kWh

₹1.25 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,20,124
Insurance
4,415
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,24,539
EMI@2,677/mo
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TVS iQube 2.3 kWh Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Length
1805 mm
Ground Clearance
157 mm
Wheelbase
1301 mm
Kerb Weight
109 kg
Height
1140 mm
Saddle Height
770 mm
Width
645 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/90-12
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Range
114 km
Max Speed
68 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
3.68 kW
Max Torque
140 Nm
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
3.68 kW
Reverse Assist
Yes
Water Proof Rating
IP67
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Chassis
Tabular Structure
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Twin Tube Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
Telescopic

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery Capacity
2.3 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Motor Type
BLDC
Tail Light
LED
Charger Type
Offboard Portable Charger
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lithium ion

Features and Safety

Pass Beam Switch
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Clock
Yes
Service Due Indicator
Yes
Underseat storage
30 L
Kill Switch
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Rear Footpegs
Yes
Distance To Empty
Yes
Hazard Light Switch
Yes
Seat Type
Single
Multi-function Lock
Yes
Physical Key
Yes
Geo Fencing
Yes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Riding Modes
Eco,Power
Gradeability
10 Degree
Internet Connectivity
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Pillion Seat
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Pillion Grab Rail
Yes
Daytime Running Lamps
Yes
Display
12.7 cm LCD

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
2 Hours 50 Minutes
Charging at Home
Yes
TVS iQube 2.3 kWh EMI
EMI2,409 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,12,085
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,12,085
Interest Amount
32,464
Payable Amount
1,44,549

TVS iQube other Variants

iQube 2.2 kWh

₹1.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,11,422
Insurance
5,616
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,17,038
EMI@2,516/mo
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iQube 3.1 kWh

₹1.27 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,21,615
Insurance
5,443
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,27,058
EMI@2,731/mo
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View breakup

iQube 3.5 kWh

₹1.38 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,32,043
Insurance
5,630
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,37,673
EMI@2,959/mo
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View breakup

iQube MillionR Special Edition

₹1.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,40,138
Insurance
4,697
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,44,835
EMI@3,113/mo
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View breakup

iQube ST 5.3 kWh

₹1.68 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,61,984
Insurance
6,254
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,68,238
EMI@3,616/mo
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View breakup

iQube S 4.7 kWh

₹1.73 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,65,340
Insurance
7,463
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,72,803
EMI@3,714/mo
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View breakup

TVS iQube Alternatives

Yamaha EC-06

Yamaha EC-06

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TVS Orbiter

TVS Orbiter

88,250 - 1.05 Lakhs
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Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

96,504 - 1.39 Lakhs
+12
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Honda Activa E

Honda Activa E

1.17 - 1.52 Lakhs
iQubevsActiva E
Honda QC1

Honda QC1

90,000
iQubevsQC1

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