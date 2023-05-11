Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
PURE EV Epluto 7G comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Epluto 7G starts at Rs. 83,999 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, PURE EV Epluto 7G sits in the Electric Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
₹83,999*
2200 W
