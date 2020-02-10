The Epluto 7G STD, is priced at ₹1.02 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The Epluto 7G STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Epluto 7G STD is available in 6 colour options: Yellow, Red, Grey, Blue, Black, White.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Epluto 7G STD include the Bajaj Chetak priced between ₹96.5 Thousands - 1.39 Lakhs and the Ampere Magnus Neo priced between ₹87 Thousands - 90 Thousands.
The Epluto 7G STD has Battery Portability, Anti Theft Alarm, Hub Motor, Underseat storage, Bluetooth Connectivity and Passenger Footrest.