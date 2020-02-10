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Epluto 7GPriceRangeSpecifications
PURE EV Epluto 7G Front Left View
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PURE EV Epluto 7G Front View
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PURE EV Epluto 7G Left View
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PURE EV Epluto 7G Rear Right View
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PURE EV Epluto 7G Rear View
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PURE EV Epluto 7G Right View
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PURE EV Epluto 7G STD

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.02 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare

Epluto 7G STD

Epluto 7G STD Prices

The Epluto 7G STD, is priced at ₹1.02 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Epluto 7G STD Range

The Epluto 7G STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Epluto 7G STD Colours

The Epluto 7G STD is available in 6 colour options: Yellow, Red, Grey, Blue, Black, White.

Epluto 7G STD Battery & Range

Epluto 7G STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Epluto 7G STD include the Bajaj Chetak priced between ₹96.5 Thousands - 1.39 Lakhs and the Ampere Magnus Neo priced between ₹87 Thousands - 90 Thousands.

Epluto 7G STD Specs & Features

The Epluto 7G STD has Battery Portability, Anti Theft Alarm, Hub Motor, Underseat storage, Bluetooth Connectivity and Passenger Footrest.

PURE EV Epluto 7G STD Price

Epluto 7G STD

₹1.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
97,499
Insurance
4,206
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,01,705
EMI@2,186/mo
Add to Compare
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PURE EV Epluto 7G STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Ground Clearance
163 mm
Length
1345 mm
Wheelbase
164 mm
Kerb Weight
76 kg
Saddle Height
760 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm, Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10,Rear :-3.00-10
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Range
111-151 km
Max Speed
68 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
2200 W
Max Torque
30 Nm
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Self Start Only
Motor Power
2.2 kW
Drive Type
Hub motor
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Fiber Body
Rear Suspension
Twinshock Absorber
Front Suspension
Telescopic

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery IP Rating
IP67
Battery Warranty
3 year or 40,000 km
Battery Capacity
2.4 kWh
OTA Battery Updates
No
Motor Type
BLDC
Tail Light
LED
Battery Portability
Yes
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lithium Ion
Hub Motor
Yes

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Eco, Drive and Sport
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
12 Degree
Odometer
Digital
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
5 Inch LED

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours (100%)
PURE EV Epluto 7G STD EMI
EMI1,967 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
91,534
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
91,534
Interest Amount
26,511
Payable Amount
1,18,045

PURE EV Epluto 7G other Variants

Epluto 7G CX

₹ 84,576*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
80,799
Insurance
3,777
On-Road Price in Delhi
84,576
EMI@1,818/mo
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PURE EV Epluto 7G Alternatives

Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

96,504 - 1.39 Lakhs
+12
Epluto 7GvsChetak
Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
Epluto 7GvsMagnus Neo
PURE EV ETrance Neo

PURE EV ETrance Neo

79,699 - 1.06 Lakhs
+1
Epluto 7GvsETrance Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

1.18 Lakhs
Epluto 7GvsEpluto 7G Max
TVS Orbiter

TVS Orbiter

88,250 - 1.05 Lakhs
+1
Epluto 7GvsOrbiter
Honda QC1

Honda QC1

90,000
Epluto 7GvsQC1

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