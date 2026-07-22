In 2026 Bajaj Chetak or PURE EV Epluto 7G choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Bajaj Chetak Price starts at Rs. 96,504 (ex-showroom price) whereas the PURE EV Epluto 7G Price starts at Rs. 80,799 (ex-showroom price). The range of Chetak up to 113-153 km/charge and the Epluto 7G has a range of up to 85-151 km/charge. PURE EV offers the Epluto 7G in 6 colours.
Chetak vs Epluto 7G Comparison