HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Bajaj Chetak Vs Tvs Iqube: Monthly Emi Comparison

Bajaj Chetak vs TVS iQube: Monthly EMI comparison

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 21 Jul 2026, 11:29 am
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon

Bajaj Chetak and TVS iQube come as two of the bestselling electric scooters in the Indian market.

Bajaj Chetak vs TVS iQube
Bajaj Chetak and TVS iQube come as two of the bestselling electric scooters in the Indian market.
Bajaj Chetak vs TVS iQube
Bajaj Chetak and TVS iQube come as two of the bestselling electric scooters in the Indian market.
Bajaj Chetak
EMI starting at just
₹1,400/ month
Check Eligibility

The Indian electric two-wheeler market has been witnessing a significant surge in demand and sales over the last few years. The recent petrol price hikes, rise in cost of ownership, confusion and fear around the E20's impact have been driving more and more consumers towards electric vehicles. The TVS iQube and Bajaj Chetak are two of the bestselling electric scooters in the Indian market for quite some time.

While the TVS iQube is a practical and no-nonsense, frill-free electric scooter designed for day-to-day commuting, the Bajaj Chetak comes as a retro-themed electric scooter, which is also a practical commuter meant for day-to-day use.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Bajaj Chetak (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Chetak
₹96,504
EMI starting at just
₹1,400/ month
Check Eligibility
Tvs Iqube (HT Auto photo)
TVS iQube
₹1.15 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹1,600/ month
Check Eligibility
Ampere Magnus Neo (HT Auto photo)
Ampere Magnus Neo
₹86,999
EMI starting at just
₹1,200/ month
Check Eligibility
Ather Energy 450x (HT Auto photo)
Ather Energy 450X
₹1.55 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹2,200/ month
Check Eligibility
Ather Energy 450s (HT Auto photo)
Ather Energy 450S
₹84,341
EMI starting at just
₹1,200/ month
Check Eligibility
Ather Energy Rizta (HT Auto photo)
Ather Energy Rizta
₹1.17 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹1,700/ month
Check Eligibility

If you have been planning to buy an electric scooter and both the TVS iQube and the Bajaj Chetak are in your shortlisted models, here is a quick and comprehensive comparison of these two electric scooters.

Bajaj Chetak vs TVS iQube: How much monthly EMI to pay

To calculate the monthly EMI for the Bajaj Chetak and TVS iQube, we have considered the base and top variants of each scooter. The rate of interest has been considered as 9.5%, while the loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price. The repayment tenure has been considered as 24 months.

Bajaj Chetak vs TVS iQube: Monthly EMI comparison
Model & variantLoan (100% of ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMI
Bajaj Chetak C2501 95,8029.5%24 months 4,399
Bajaj Chetak C3501 152,140 6,985
TVS iQube 2.2 kWh 94,434 4,322
TVS iQube ST 5.3 kWh 158,834 7,293

According to the calculation, the monthly EMI for the Bajaj Chetak will range between 4,399 and 6,985, depending on the variant. On the other hand, the TVS iQube will command a monthly EMI ranging between 4,322 and 7,293, depending on the variant.

However, remember that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors, like the amount of loan taken, down payment made, rate of interest, repayment tenure selected, etc.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 21 Jul 2026, 11:29 am IST
TAGS: Bajaj Chetak TVS iQube

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.