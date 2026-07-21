The Indian electric two-wheeler market has been witnessing a significant surge in demand and sales over the last few years. The recent petrol price hikes, rise in cost of ownership, confusion and fear around the E20's impact have been driving more and more consumers towards electric vehicles. The TVS iQube and Bajaj Chetak are two of the bestselling electric scooters in the Indian market for quite some time.

Bajaj Chetak and TVS iQube come as two of the bestselling electric scooters in the Indian market.

While the TVS iQube is a practical and no-nonsense, frill-free electric scooter designed for day-to-day commuting, the Bajaj Chetak comes as a retro-themed electric scooter, which is also a practical commuter meant for day-to-day use.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes Bajaj Chetak ₹96,504 EMI starting at just ₹1,400/ month Check Eligibility TVS iQube ₹1.15 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹1,600/ month Check Eligibility Ampere Magnus Neo ₹86,999 EMI starting at just ₹1,200/ month Check Eligibility Ather Energy 450X ₹1.55 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹2,200/ month Check Eligibility Ather Energy 450S ₹84,341 EMI starting at just ₹1,200/ month Check Eligibility Ather Energy Rizta ₹1.17 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹1,700/ month Check Eligibility

If you have been planning to buy an electric scooter and both the TVS iQube and the Bajaj Chetak are in your shortlisted models, here is a quick and comprehensive comparison of these two electric scooters.

Bajaj Chetak vs TVS iQube: How much monthly EMI to pay

To calculate the monthly EMI for the Bajaj Chetak and TVS iQube, we have considered the base and top variants of each scooter. The rate of interest has been considered as 9.5%, while the loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price. The repayment tenure has been considered as 24 months.

Bajaj Chetak vs TVS iQube: Monthly EMI comparison Model & variant Loan (100% of ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Bajaj Chetak C2501 ₹ 95,802 9.5% 24 months ₹ 4,399 Bajaj Chetak C3501 ₹ 152,140 ₹ 6,985 TVS iQube 2.2 kWh ₹ 94,434 ₹ 4,322 TVS iQube ST 5.3 kWh ₹ 158,834 ₹ 7,293

According to the calculation, the monthly EMI for the Bajaj Chetak will range between ₹4,399 and ₹6,985, depending on the variant. On the other hand, the TVS iQube will command a monthly EMI ranging between ₹4,322 and ₹7,293, depending on the variant.

However, remember that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors, like the amount of loan taken, down payment made, rate of interest, repayment tenure selected, etc.

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