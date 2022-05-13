Pure EV EPluto 7G e-scooter goes up in flames in Hyderabad

The electric scooter was caught on camera going up in flames as the owner, who works as a food delivery worker, claimed the vehicle stalled as smoke came out from the battery compartment.

Yet another electric scooter has caught fire in the country amid recent EV fire incidents. This time it is one EPluto G7 electric scooter from Pure EV. The electric scooter was caught on camera engulfed in flame in Hyderabad on Wednesday, May 11. However, no one was injured in the incident, said police.

The incident took place when the owner of the electric vehicle, who works as a food delivery agent, was travelling along with his friend. The owner complained that the Pure EV electric scooter suddenly stopped. When he opened the battery compartment to check he saw smoke coming out. Soon the vehicle caught fire and was charred.

A video showing the two-wheeler caught in fire on road with vehicles passing by was doing rounds on social media platforms. The owner filed a complaint at the LB Nagar Police Station. The owner said that he recently bought the EPluto G7 electric scooter at a price of nearly ₹90,000.

Pure EV is one of the electric two-wheeler manufacturers in India which has found itself at the centre of the EV fire debate. It is one of the EV makers to have issued recalls after several of its e-scooters reportedly caught fire. The brand has so far recalled around 2,000 of its electric scooters since the fire incidents began. However, the company has not issued any statement on the latest incident.

Ola Electric and Okinawa Autotech are the other two electric two-wheeler manufacturers to have issued recalls of their e-scooters amid the EV fire incidents. The Centre has ordered a probe into multiple EV fire cases to find out the reason.

Last month, a 80-year-old man succumbed to injuries while three of his family members suffered burn injuries when the battery of one of its electric scooters plugged in for charging exploded at their house in Nizamabad district. In another incident, battery of an electric two-wheeler exploded on May 8 night while it was being charged in Karimnagar district, though no one was injured in the incident.

