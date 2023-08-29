Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Ola Electric S1 X comes with Automatic transmission. The price of S1 X starts at Rs. 89,999 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Ola Electric S1 X sits in the Electric Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Ola Electric S1 X price starts at ₹ 89,999 and goes upto ₹ 1.1 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Ola Electric S1 X comes in 3 variants. Ola Electric S1 X top variant price is ₹ 1.1 Lakhs.
₹89,999*
85 Kmph
95 Km
₹99,999*
90 Kmph
151 Km
₹1.1 Lakhs*
90 Kmph
151 Km
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price