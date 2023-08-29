HT Auto
1/7
2/7
3/7
4/7
5/7
View all Images
6/7

Ola Electric S1 X Specifications

Ola Electric S1 X starting price is Rs. 89,999 in India. Ola Electric S1 X is available in 3 variant and
89,999 - 1.1 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check latest Offers

Ola Electric S1 X Specs

Ola Electric S1 X comes with Automatic transmission. The price of S1 X starts at Rs. 89,999 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Ola Electric S1 X sits in the Electric Bikes segment in ...Read More

Ola Electric S1 X Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Plus
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Length
1860 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm
Wheelbase
1359 mm
Additional Storage
Yes
Kerb Weight
108 kg
Height
1298 mm
Saddle Height
805 mm
Width
850 mm
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Scooter Speed
high
0-40 Kmph (sec)
3.3s
Range
151 km
Max Speed
90 kmph
Swappable Battery
No
No Of Batteries
1
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
6000 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Chassis
Tubular & Sheet metal
Rear Suspension
Dual shock
Front Suspension
Twin telescopic
Riding Modes
Yes
Music Control
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Internet Connectivity
Internet Connectivity
Clock
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth,WiFi
Mobile Application
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Roadside Assistance
Yes
Additional Features
Riding Mode - Eco | Normal | Sports, Proximity Lock
Geo Fencing
Yes
Charging Station Locater
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
5 Inch
Charging at Charging Station
Yes
Charging at Home
Yes
Battery Capacity
3 kWh
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Ola Electric S1 X Alternatives

Hop Electric LEO

Hop Electric LEO

72,818 - 87,516
Check latest offers
S1 X vs LEO
Benling India Benling Aura

Benling India Benling Aura

73,000 Onwards
Check latest offers
S1 X vs Benling Aura
Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk

Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk

73,999 - 1.04 Lakhs
Check latest offers
S1 X vs Odysse Elect...
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric ONE

BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric ONE

74,000 Onwards
Check latest offers
S1 X vs BattRE Elect...
Okaya EV ClassIQ

Okaya EV ClassIQ

74,500 Onwards
Check latest offers
S1 X vs ClassIQ

Ola Electric News

Ola Electric's S1 range comprising the new S1 X, S1 X+, S1 Air and S1 Pro have collectively received over 75,000 bookings, according to the company
Ola S1 X, S1 Air & S1 Pro e-scooters garner 75,000 bookings within 2 weeks of launch
29 Aug 2023
Ola Electric has sold more than 19,000 electric scooters in August, clocking four times growth compared to the same month last year.
Ola Electric clocks massive rise in sales, grows four times in August
1 Sept 2023
TVS X is a maxi-scooter whereas the S1 Pro is more of a traditional scooter.
TVS X vs Ola S1 Pro Gen2: Price, specs and features compared
24 Aug 2023
The Ola Adventure concept could be christened the M1 Adventure upon launch scheduled in 2024
Ola Electric trademarks M1 Cruiser, M1 Adventure & M1 Cyber Racer e-motorcycle names
24 Aug 2023
Image of Ola S1 Pro Gen2 used for representational purposes only.
MoveOS 4 beta to roll out in September. Check out new features
24 Aug 2023
View all
 

Ola Electric S1 X Variants & Price List

Ola Electric S1 X price starts at ₹ 89,999 and goes upto ₹ 1.1 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Ola Electric S1 X comes in 3 variants. Ola Electric S1 X top variant price is ₹ 1.1 Lakhs.

2kWh
89,999*
85 Kmph
95 Km
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
3kWh
99,999*
90 Kmph
151 Km
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Plus
1.1 Lakhs*
90 Kmph
151 Km
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending Ola Electric Bikes

  • Popular
    View all  Ola Electric Bikes

    Trending Ola Electric Bikes

    • Popular
      View all  Ola Electric Bikes

      Latest Bikes in India 2023

      Hero Karizma XMR 210

      Hero Karizma XMR 210

      1.73 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      TVS X

      TVS X

      2.5 Lakhs Onwards
      Check latest offers
      Ola Electric S1 Air

      Ola Electric S1 Air

      1.2 Lakhs Onwards
      Check latest offers
      Ola Electric S1 X

      Ola Electric S1 X

      89,999 - 1.1 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Ducati Diavel V4

      Ducati Diavel V4

      25.91 Lakhs Onwards
      Check latest offers

      Trending Bikes in India 2023

      Yamaha MT-15

      Yamaha MT-15

      1.4 - 1.41 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Hero Splendor Plus

      Hero Splendor Plus

      60,310 - 67,405
      Check latest offers
      Royal Enfield Classic 350

      Royal Enfield Classic 350

      1.87 - 2.18 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      1.5 - 1.7 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Honda Activa 6G

      Honda Activa 6G

      75,347 - 81,347
      Check latest offers

      Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

      CFMoto 400GT

      CFMoto 400GT

      4 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Harley-Davidson LiveWire

      Harley-Davidson LiveWire

      20.5 - 20.6 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      TVS Apachertr310

      TVS Apachertr310

      2.6 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Yamaha YZF R1

      Yamaha YZF R1

      20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Honda CBR150R

      Honda CBR150R

      1.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Honda Activa 7G

      Honda Activa 7G

      80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
      Check details