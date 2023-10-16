Saved Articles

PURE EV Epluto 7G Max Specifications

PURE EV Epluto 7G Max starting price is Rs. 1,14,999 in India. PURE EV Epluto 7G Max is available in 1 variant and
1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
PURE EV Epluto 7G Max Specs

The price of Epluto 7G Max starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, PURE EV Epluto 7G Max sits in the Electric Bikes,Scooter segment in the Indian market.

PURE EV Epluto 7G Max Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum
Range
150-201 Km
Max Speed
60 Kmph
Motor Power
2200 W
Reverse Assist
Yes
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Starting
Push Button Start
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
12 Degree
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth
Mobile Application
Yes
Seat Type
Single
Additional Features
5th Generation Controller
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
12.7 cm, LED
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs
Tail Light
LED
Battery Warranty
2.5 kWh
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Low Battery Indicator
Yes

PURE EV Epluto 7G Max Alternatives

Bounce Infinity E1

Bounce Infinity E1

93,386 - 1.05 Lakhs
E1 Specs
Komaki MX3

Komaki MX3

95,000 Onwards
MX3 Specs
Okaya EV Faast F2B

Okaya EV Faast F2B

94,999
Faast F2B Specs
Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus

Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus

92,000
Glyde Plus Specs
M2GO X1

M2GO X1

94,500
X1 Specs

PURE EV Epluto 7G Max News

Whether you are looking for a scooter to run daily errands or take you on a long adventure ride, the new PURE ePluto 7G MAX is just the ride for you!
Go limitless with the new PURE ePluto 7G MAX
16 Oct 2023
Bookings for the ePluto 7G Max are already open across India.
Pure EV launches ePluto 7G Max electric scooter at 1.15 lakh, promises 201 km range
5 Oct 2023
The Pure EV ePluto 7G Pro promises a range between 100-150 km on a single charge
Pure EV ePluto 7G Pro electric scooter launched in India, priced at 94,999
11 May 2023
Pure EV ecoDryft offers a riding range between 85 km 130 km on a single charge.
This is the most affordable electric motorcycle in India, priced at 99,999
31 Jan 2023
Pure EV ecoDryft will launch in January 2023. It is the new flagship product for the manufacturer.
This upcoming electric motorcycle from Pure EV has a range of 135 km
15 Dec 2022
PURE EV Epluto 7G Max Variants & Price List

PURE EV Epluto 7G Max price starts at ₹ 1.15 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ null null (Ex-showroom). PURE EV Epluto 7G Max comes in 1 variants. PURE EV Epluto 7G Max top variant price is ₹ 1.15 Lakhs.

STD
1.15 Lakhs*
60 Kmph
150-201 Km
Get On Road Price
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

