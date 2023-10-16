Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
The price of Epluto 7G Max starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, PURE EV Epluto 7G Max sits in the Electric Bikes,Scooter segment in the Indian market.
PURE EV Epluto 7G Max price starts at ₹ 1.15 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ null null (Ex-showroom). PURE EV Epluto 7G Max comes in 1 variants. PURE EV Epluto 7G Max top variant price is ₹ 1.15 Lakhs.
₹1.15 Lakhs*
60 Kmph
150-201 Km
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price