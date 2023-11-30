PURE EV Epluto 7G Max on road price in Kolkata starts from Rs. 1.20 Lakhs. Visit your nearest PURE EV Epluto 7G Max on road price in Kolkata starts from Rs. 1.20 Lakhs. Visit your nearest PURE EV Epluto 7G Max dealers and showrooms in Kolkata for best offers. PURE EV Epluto 7G Max on road price breakup in Kolkata includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the PURE EV Epluto 7G Max is mainly compared to Kinetic Green Flex which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Kolkata, TVS iQube Electric which starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs in Kolkata and LML Star starting at Rs. 1 Lakhs in Kolkata. Variants On-Road Price PURE EV Epluto 7G Max STD ₹ 1.20 Lakhs