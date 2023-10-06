The Epluto 7G Max STD, is listed at ₹1.22 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Epluto 7G Max offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Epluto 7G Max STD is available in 2 colour options: Red, Gray.
In the Epluto 7G Max's price range, buyers can choose to consider the TVS iQube priced between ₹1.15 Lakhs - 1.71 Lakhs or the Bajaj Chetak priced between ₹96.5 Thousands - 1.39 Lakhs.
The Epluto 7G Max STD has Underseat storage, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Anti Theft Alarm, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Low Battery Indicator.