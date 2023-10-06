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Epluto 7G MaxPriceRangeSpecifications
PURE EV Epluto 7G Max Front Left View
1/10
PURE EV Epluto 7G Max Headlight
2/10
PURE EV Epluto 7G Max Model Name
3/10
PURE EV Epluto 7G Max Rear Brake View
4/10
PURE EV Epluto 7G Max Rear Tyre View
5/10
PURE EV Epluto 7G Max Seat
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6/10

PURE EV Epluto 7G Max STD

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.22 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Epluto 7G Max STD

Epluto 7G Max STD Prices

The Epluto 7G Max STD, is listed at ₹1.22 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Epluto 7G Max STD Mileage

All variants of the Epluto 7G Max offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Epluto 7G Max STD Colours

The Epluto 7G Max STD is available in 2 colour options: Red, Gray.

Epluto 7G Max STD Engine and Transmission

Epluto 7G Max STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Epluto 7G Max's price range, buyers can choose to consider the TVS iQube priced between ₹1.15 Lakhs - 1.71 Lakhs or the Bajaj Chetak priced between ₹96.5 Thousands - 1.39 Lakhs.

Epluto 7G Max STD Specs & Features

The Epluto 7G Max STD has Underseat storage, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Anti Theft Alarm, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Low Battery Indicator.

PURE EV Epluto 7G Max STD Price

Epluto 7G Max STD

₹1.22 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,17,699
Insurance
4,566
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,22,265
EMI@2,628/mo
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PURE EV Epluto 7G Max STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10, Rear :-3.00-10
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Range
150-211 Km
Max Speed
72 Kmph

Engine and Transmission

Continious Power
1.5 kW
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
2.2 kW
Reverse Assist
Yes
Drive Type
Hub Motor

Features and Safety

Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
12 Degree
Odometer
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Seat Type
Single
Additional Features
5th Generation Controller
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
5 Inch LED

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hours

Electricals

Battery Warranty
2.5 kWh
Battery Capacity
3.5 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion
PURE EV Epluto 7G Max STD EMI
EMI2,365 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,10,038
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,10,038
Interest Amount
31,871
Payable Amount
1,41,909

PURE EV Epluto 7G Max Alternatives

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs
+6
Epluto 7G MaxvsiQube
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

96,504 - 1.39 Lakhs
+12
Epluto 7G MaxvsChetak
Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
Epluto 7G MaxvsMagnus Neo
Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

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+2
Epluto 7G MaxvsRizta
Ather Energy 450X

Ather Energy 450X

1.55 - 1.9 Lakhs
+2
Epluto 7G Maxvs450X
Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

1.5 Lakhs
Epluto 7G MaxvsOneS Gen 2

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