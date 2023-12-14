Saved Articles

Ather Energy 450x vs PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of

450x
Ather Energy 450x
2.9 kWh
₹1.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Epluto 7G Max
PURE EV Epluto 7G Max
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Motor IP Rating
IP 66-
Continious Power
3.3 kWh-
Transmission
Automatic-
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
6400 W2200 W
Reverse Assist
YesYes
Water Proof Rating
IP65-
Drive Type
Belt DriveHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
BS6-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
6 Hrs. 36 minutes4-5 Hrs
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,31,0641,19,517
Ex-Showroom Price
1,25,5501,14,999
RTO
00
Insurance
5,5144,518
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8172,568

