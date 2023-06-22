Tata Nexon EV Max: Highway Drive Review

Electric cars may be good for the environment. But are they good enough for long drives? Especially on Indian highways with not enough EV charging infrastructure and range anxiety looming? We took out Tata Nexon EV Max electric SUV from Rishikesh to Delhi to find out if it is good enough.

Sabyasachi Dasgupta

