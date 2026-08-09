In 2026 PURE EV Epluto 7G Max or TVS iQube choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. PURE EV Epluto 7G Max Price starts at Rs. 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS iQube Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Epluto 7G Max up to 150-211 km/charge and the iQube has a range of up to 74-212 km/charge.
Epluto 7G Max vs iQube Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Epluto 7g max
|Iqube
|Brand
|PURE EV
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.18 Lakhs
|₹ 1.15 Lakhs
|Range
|150-211 km/charge
|74-212 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|3.5 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hours
|2 Hours