Ather Energy Rizta S

Ather Energy Rizta Left View
Ather Energy Rizta Right View
1.15 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Ather Energy Rizta Key Specs
Max Speed80 kmph
Range123 km
Rizta S Latest Updates

Rizta falls under Electric Bikes, Scooter category and has 3 variants. The price of Rizta S (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.15 Lakhs. It offers many features like Riding

  • Range: 123 km
  • Max Speed: 80 kmph
  • Battery Capacity: 2.9 kWh
    Ather Energy Rizta S Price

    S
    ₹1.15 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    80 Kmph
    123 Km
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,09,999
    Insurance
    5,236
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,15,235
    EMI@2,477/mo
    Ather Energy Rizta S Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Ground Clearance
    165 mm
    Wheelbase
    1285 mm
    Additional Storage
    34 L
    Height
    1140 mm
    Kerb Weight
    119 kg
    Saddle Height
    780-840 mm
    Width
    750 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    200 mm
    Rear Brake Diameter
    130 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    0-40 Kmph (sec)
    4.7s
    Range
    123 km
    Max Speed
    80 kmph
    Motor IP Rating
    IP66
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Starting
    Push Button Start
    Motor Power
    4.3 kW
    Reverse Assist
    Yes
    Water Proof Rating
    IP67 ( Battery )
    Riding Modes
    Yes
    Music Control
    Yes
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Gradeability
    15 Degree
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Yes
    Odometer
    Digital
    Internet Connectivity
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Instrument Console
    Digital
    Underseat storage
    34 L
    Bluetooth Connectivity
    Bluetooth,WiFi
    Mobile Application
    Yes
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Single
    Roadside Assistance
    Yes
    Additional Features
    Side stand motor cut-off, RAM - 1 GB, ROM - 8 GB, Ride Mode - Zip | Smart Eco, Dashboard auto brightness, AutoHold, Auto Indicator Cut-off, Guide-me-home lights, Emergency Stop Signal, Tow Notifications, Find My scooter, Ride Stories, Push Navigation, Alexa Skills
    Charging Station Locater
    Yes
    Anti Theft Alarm
    Yes
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    USB Charging Port
    Yes
    Display
    7 Inch DeepView Display With IP65 rating
    Charging at Charging Station
    Yes
    Charging Time(0-80%)
    6 Hr 40 Min
    Charging at Home
    Yes
    Battery Warranty
    3 Years or 30,000 Km
    Battery Capacity
    2.9 kWh
    Low Battery Indicator
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Headlight
    LED
    Battery Type
    Li-ion
    Ather Energy Rizta S EMI
    EMI2,229 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    1,03,711
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    1,03,711
    Interest Amount
    30,038
    Payable Amount
    1,33,749

    Ather Energy Rizta other Variants

    Z 2.9 kWh
    ₹1.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    80 Kmph
    123 Km
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,24,999
    Insurance
    5,504
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,30,503
    EMI@2,805/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Z 3.7 kWh
    ₹1.51 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    80 Kmph
    160 Km
    View breakup

    Check Latest Offers
    Check Latest Offers
    Check Latest Offers
    Check Latest Offers
    Check Latest Offers
    Check Latest Offers
    Check Latest Offers
    Check Latest Offers
    Check Latest Offers
    Check Latest Offers
    View all
      Check Latest Offers
      Check Latest Offers
      Check Latest Offers
      Check Latest Offers
      Check Latest Offers
      Check Latest Offers
      Check Latest Offers
      Check Latest Offers
      Check details
      Check details
      Check details
      Check details
