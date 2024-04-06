Rizta falls under Electric Bikes, Scooter category and has 3 variants. The price of Rizta Z 3.7 kWh (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.51 Lakhs. It offers many featuresRizta falls under Electric Bikes, Scooter category and has 3 variants. The price of Rizta Z 3.7 kWh (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.51 Lakhs. It offers many features like Riding Modes, Charging at Charging Station, Low Battery Indicator, Music Control, Call/SMS Alerts and specs like:
Side stand motor cut-off, RAM - 2 GB, ROM - 16 GB, Ride Mode - Zip | Smart
Eco, Dashboard auto brightness, AutoHold, Auto Indicator Cut-off,
Guide-me-home lights, Emergency Stop Signal, Tow Notifications, Find My
scooter, Ride Stories, Push Navigation, Alexa Skills, Auto-reply to calls,
Magic Twist, Skid Control, Google Maps, Document Storage, Ping my scooter,
Share live location, Inter-city Trip Planner, WhatsApp preview on Dashboard