Ather Energy Rizta On Road Price in Hyderabad

Ather Energy Rizta Left View
Ather Energy Rizta Right View
1.1 - 1.45 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Hyderabad
Rizta Price in Hyderabad

Ather Energy Rizta on road price in Hyderabad starts from Rs. 1.15 Lakhs. The on road price for Ather Energy Rizta top variant goes up to Rs. 1.51 Lakhs in Hyderabad.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Ather Energy Rizta S₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Ather Energy Rizta Z 2.9 kWh₹ 1.31 Lakhs
Ather Energy Rizta Z 3.7 kWh₹ 1.51 Lakhs
...Read More

Ather Energy Rizta Variant Wise Price List in Hyderabad

S
₹1.15 Lakhs*On-Road Price
80 Kmph
123 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,09,999
Insurance
5,236
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Hyderabad)
1,15,235
EMI@2,477/mo
Z 2.9 kWh
₹1.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
80 Kmph
123 Km
Z 3.7 kWh
₹1.51 Lakhs*On-Road Price
80 Kmph
160 Km
Ather Energy Rizta Alternatives

Kinetic Green Flex

Kinetic Green Flex

1.1 Lakhs
Ola Electric S1 Pro

Ola Electric S1 Pro

1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
UPCOMING
Honda PCX Electric

Honda PCX Electric

1.45 Lakhs Onwards
TVS iQube Electric

TVS iQube Electric

1.17 - 1.23 Lakhs
Ather Energy 450x

Ather Energy 450x

1.26 - 1.29 Lakhs
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

1.15 - 1.35 Lakhs
Popular Ather Energy Bikes

    News

    Ather Energy's latest electric scooter Rizta will take on the likes of Ola S1 Air and S1 Pro, TVS iQube besides several other e-scooters in the segment.
    Ather Rizta vs Ola S1 Pro, Vida V1 Pro, TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak: Prices compared
    8 Apr 2024
    Ather Rizta is based on a heavily modified 450X platform.
    Ather Rizta family electric scooter launched, prices start at 1.10 lakh
    6 Apr 2024
    Ather Rizta will be larger in terms of dimensions when compared to the 450 scooters. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Nihar Amrute)
    Ather Rizta electric scooter real-world images leaked ahead of launch
    5 Apr 2024
    The Ather Rizta will be the brand's second offering in the electric two-wheeler segment and the countdown has been begun for the launch of the family e-scooter
    Interview: CTO Swapnil Jain aims for double delight with upcoming Ather Rizta
    2 Apr 2024
    The Ather family electric scooter will be comfier and should be more accessible as well
    Ather is all set to introduce its first family scooter, Rizta. Check details
    1 Apr 2024
      News

    Videos

    The Ather Rizta electric scooter comes at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.10 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). Offered in 3 variants, the price of the Rizta goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.45 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Ather Rizta electric scooter launched: First look
    8 Apr 2024
    Ather Energy has introduced two smart helmets called Halo and Halo Bit. The Halo smart helmet is priced around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15,000 while the open-face Halo Bit helmet comes at a cost of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000.
    Ather Halo, Halo Bit smart helmet: Key features explained
    9 Apr 2024
    Ather Energy's 450 Apex electric scooter is a limited edition model which will be available on a made-to-order basis. The electric scooter celebrates a decade of Ather Energy in India and the 450 platform with key upgrades.
    Ather 450 Apex electric scooter video review: Better, faster than 450X
    11 Jan 2024
    Ather Energy has launched its most affordable electric scooter 450S at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>lakh (ex-showroom). A scaled-down version of the Ather 450X, the 450S comes minus some of the features and toned-down performance.
    Ather 450S review: Worthy of its price tag?
    11 Aug 2023
    EeVe India launched the Soul e-scooter&nbsp;at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.
    EeVe Soul electric scooter: Road test review
    31 Dec 2021
