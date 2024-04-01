Ather is all set to introduce its first family scooter, Rizta. Check details

The Indian electric two wheeler startup, Ather is all set to launch its second model lineup, the Rizta. Touted as a family scooter, the electric two wheeler (e2W) is set to make its debut on April 6, 2024. Meanwhile the pre-bookings for the scooter are already underway at ₹999.

Ather Energy is gearing up to reveal its first family scooter, the Rizta, on April 6th. The company has started accepting pre-bookings for a refundable amount.

Tarun Mehta, CEO of Ather Energy, claims that with the Rizta, the company will be taking a big leap in comfort and safety. He stated that the teams have been working on the e-scooter for a while, since 2019. He further assured that the Rizta will continue to maintain the same quality and reliability that Ather’s other products are known for.

Recent sightings of a camouflaged Rizta have provided a glimpse into its features, including a capacious underseat storage compartment. This boot area is capable of accommodating a half-face helmet, essential groceries, a compact bag, a lunchbox, and various other items, ensuring that riders can carry their essentials.

Furthermore, a smaller storage compartment located near the seat hinge offers additional space for storing smaller items such as wallets or knick-knacks, enhancing the scooter's practicality for daily commutes.

One of the standout features of the Rizta is its generously proportioned seats, touted as the largest in its segment. The scooter will also be equipped with a touchscreen that serves as the instrument cluster, featuring essential functionalities such as Google Maps and the latest iteration of the Ather Stack user interface. Additionally, over-the-air (OTA) updates will be available, ensuring that the scooter remains up-to-date with the latest features and improvements.

The Rizta will feature all-LED lighting. Ather has also demonstrated the scooter's ability to navigate through flooded areas without compromising its critical components, highlighting its robust construction and suitability for various terrains and weather conditions.

On the chassis front, the Rizta boasts a telescopic front fork, a wide front tire, and wider rearview mirrors, enhancing stability and control. Notably, the Rizta is built on a brand-new platform that is larger than the 450 Series, suggesting increased dimensions and a higher level of practicality. Additionally, the scooter will feature a traditional key, ensuring a seamless transition for customers accustomed to traditional internal-combustion engine scooters.

