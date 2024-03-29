HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Ather Rizta Pre Bookings Open, Will Launch On 6th April

Ather Rizta pre-bookings open, will launch on 6th April

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 29 Mar 2024, 13:26 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Ather Rizta will feature the biggest seat in the segment. It is expected come with a lot of practical features.
Ather Rizta
Customers can pre-book the Ather Rizta by paying a token amount of ₹999.
Ather Rizta
Customers can pre-book the Ather Rizta by paying a token amount of ₹999.

Ather Energy is all-set to unveil its first family scooter. It is called Rizta and will be unveiled on 6th April. The brand has announced that they have started accepting pre-bookings for a token amount of 999 which is fully refundable. Interested customers can pre-book the Ather Rizta through the company's website.

Ather has teased a few things about the Rizta. For instance, it will come with a large seat that will be the largest in the segment. There would be a touchscreen on offer that will serve as the instrument cluster for the driver. It should come with Google Maps and the newest version of the Ather Stack which is the brand's user interface. Apart from this, there should also be OTA updates on offer. Ather would offer all-LED lighting for the Rizta. The brand also recently demonstrated the vehicle’s ability to ride through flooded areas without the water penetrating critical components.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Ather Energy 450 Apex (HT Auto photo)
Ather Energy 450 Apex
BatteryCapacity Icon3.7 kWh Range Icon157 km
₹ 1.89 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Svitch Csr 762 (HT Auto photo)
SVITCH CSR 762
BatteryCapacity Icon3.6 kWh Range Icon160 km
₹ 1.90 Lakhs
Compare
Birla Jf (HT Auto photo)
Birla JF
BatteryCapacity Icon1.56 kWh Range Icon150 km
₹ 1.63 - 2.31 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Birla Xl (HT Auto photo)
Birla XL
BatteryCapacity Icon1.56 kWh Range Icon110 km
₹ 1.52 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Adms Bravo (HT Auto photo)
ADMS Bravo
BatteryCapacity Icon3.24 kWh Range Icon100 km
₹ 1.85 Lakhs
Compare
Ather Energy Rizta (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Ather Energy Rizta
₹ 1.30 Lakhs
View Details

The Ather Rizta test mule, despite its full camouflage, reveals key features such as the telescopic front fork, wide front tyre, and wider rearview mirrors. A previous teaser showcased the Rizta's battery undergoing a 40-ft. drop test, highlighting its durability. Anticipate the Rizta to introduce several segment-first features, although further details are yet to be disclosed by the manufacturer.

Ather Rizta is set to be built on a brand-new platform that is notably bigger than the 450 Series. This indicates that the Rizta will also be a scooter with increased dimensions, enhancing its practicality factor. The scooter will also have a traditional key which means that customers who are coming from traditional internal-combustion engine scooters would find it easier to make the transition.

Also Read : Ather reintroduces its exchange programme for select customers. Check details

A previous social post that was posted by Tarun Mehta, CEO of Ather Energy said, “With Rizta, we will be taking a big leap in comfort and safety. Our teams have been working on this for a while (this one has been on and off the table since 2019!) now and have pulled off some amazing integrations that are industry-first and will make your ride experience way better. Rizta will also continue to maintain the same quality and reliability that Ather’s other products are known for."

First Published Date: 29 Mar 2024, 12:13 PM IST
TAGS: Ather Ather Energy Rizta electric vehicles EV electric scooters

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.