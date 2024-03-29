Ather Rizta pre-bookings open, will launch on 6th April

Ather Energy is all-set to unveil its first family scooter. It is called Rizta and will be unveiled on 6th April. The brand has announced that they have started accepting pre-bookings for a token amount of ₹999 which is fully refundable. Interested customers can pre-book the Ather Rizta through the company's website.

Ather has teased a few things about the Rizta. For instance, it will come with a large seat that will be the largest in the segment. There would be a touchscreen on offer that will serve as the instrument cluster for the driver. It should come with Google Maps and the newest version of the Ather Stack which is the brand's user interface. Apart from this, there should also be OTA updates on offer. Ather would offer all-LED lighting for the Rizta. The brand also recently demonstrated the vehicle’s ability to ride through flooded areas without the water penetrating critical components.

The Ather Rizta test mule, despite its full camouflage, reveals key features such as the telescopic front fork, wide front tyre, and wider rearview mirrors. A previous teaser showcased the Rizta's battery undergoing a 40-ft. drop test, highlighting its durability. Anticipate the Rizta to introduce several segment-first features, although further details are yet to be disclosed by the manufacturer.

Ather Rizta is set to be built on a brand-new platform that is notably bigger than the 450 Series. This indicates that the Rizta will also be a scooter with increased dimensions, enhancing its practicality factor. The scooter will also have a traditional key which means that customers who are coming from traditional internal-combustion engine scooters would find it easier to make the transition.

A previous social post that was posted by Tarun Mehta, CEO of Ather Energy said, “With Rizta, we will be taking a big leap in comfort and safety. Our teams have been working on this for a while (this one has been on and off the table since 2019!) now and have pulled off some amazing integrations that are industry-first and will make your ride experience way better. Rizta will also continue to maintain the same quality and reliability that Ather’s other products are known for."

