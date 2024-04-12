Which is the top variant of Birla JF? The top variant of Birla JF is the 105 Ah.

What are the key specifications of the Birla JF? The Birla JF is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 130-150 km, it has a charging time of 4-5 Hrs and a battery capacity of 1.56 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Birla JF have, and what is the price range? The Birla JF offers 5 variants. The lowest variant, 45 Ah is priced at Rs. 1.63 Lakhs (ex-showroom), while the top variant, 105 Ah is priced at Rs. 2.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Birla JF? The Birla JF is an electric scooter, powered by a high-capacity 1.56 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 130-150 km on a single charge.