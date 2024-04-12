|Battery Capacity
|1.56 kWh
|Max Speed
|100 kmph
|Range
|130-150 km
|Charging time
|4-5 Hrs.
Birla JF price starts at ₹ 1.63 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 2.31 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Birla JF comes in 5 variants. Birla JF's top variant is 105 Ah.
₹1.63 Lakhs*
100 Kmph
130-150 Km
₹1.81 Lakhs*
100 Kmph
130-150 Km
₹2 Lakhs*
100 Kmph
130-150 Km
₹2.22 Lakhs*
100 Kmph
130-150 Km
₹2.31 Lakhs*
100 Kmph
130-150 Km
|Body Type
|Electric Bikes,Scooter
|Battery Capacity
|1.56 kWh
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Range
|130-150 km
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|Model Name
Birla JF
|Ather Energy 450 Apex
|SVITCH CSR 762
|ADMS Bravo
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹1.63 - 2.31 Lakhs
₹1.89 Lakhs Onwards
₹1.9 Lakhs
₹1.85 Lakhs
|Expert Ratings
-
4 out of 5
-
-
|Battery Capacity
1.56 kWh
3.7 kWh
3.6 kWh
3.24 kWh
|Range
130-150 km
157 km
160 km
80-100 km
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price