Which is the top variant of Rowwet Rame XL? Rowwet Rame XL comes in a single variant which is the STD.

What are the key specifications of the Rowwet Rame XL? The Rowwet Rame XL is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 100 km, it has a charging time of 3-4 Hrs and a battery capacity of 72 V/30 Ah providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Rowwet Rame XL have, and what is the price range? The Rowwet Rame XL offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Rowwet Rame XL? The Rowwet Rame XL is an electric Scooter, powered by a high-capacity 72 V/30 Ah battery. It offers an impressive range of 100 km on a single charge.