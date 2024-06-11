|Battery Capacity
|72 V/30 Ah
|Max Speed
|60 kmph
|Range
|100 km
|Charging time
|3-4 Hrs.
Rowwet Rame XL price starts at ₹ 1.92 Lakhs .
₹1.92 Lakhs*
60 Kmph
100 Km
|Battery Capacity
|72 V/30 Ah
|Body Type
|Scooter
|Charging Point
|3-4 Hrs.
|Headlight
|LED
|Range
|100 km
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hrs.
|Model Name
Rowwet Rame XL
|TVS iQube
|Okaya EV Motofaast
|Ather Energy 450 Apex
|SVITCH CSR 762
|Birla JF
|ADMS Bravo
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹1.92 Lakhs
₹1.17 - 1.85 Lakhs
₹1.54 Lakhs
₹1.89 Lakhs Onwards
₹1.9 Lakhs
₹1.63 - 2.31 Lakhs
₹1.85 Lakhs
|Expert Ratings
-
4 out of 5
-
4 out of 5
-
-
-
|Battery Capacity
72 V/30 Ah
2.2-5.1 kWh
3.53 kWh
3.7 kWh
3.6 kWh
1.56 kWh
3.24 kWh
|Range
100 km
60-150 km
110-130 Km
157 km
160 km
130-150 km
80-100 km
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Atomatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
