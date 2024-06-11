Which is the top variant of Rowwet Trono? Rowwet Trono comes in a single variant which is the STD.

What are the key specifications of the Rowwet Trono? The Rowwet Trono is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 100-150 km, it has a charging time of 3 Hrs and a battery capacity of 72 V/40 Ah providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Rowwet Trono have, and what is the price range? The Rowwet Trono offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 1.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Rowwet Trono? The Rowwet Trono is an electric Sports Bikes, powered by a high-capacity 72 V/40 Ah battery. It offers an impressive range of 100-150 km on a single charge.