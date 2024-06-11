|Battery Capacity
Rowwet Trono price starts at ₹ 1.81 Lakhs .
|Body Type
|Sports Bikes
|Model Name
Rowwet Trono
|Oben Rorr
|Tork Motors Kratos
|Seeka SBolt
|Seeka SSeagun
|Matter Aera
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹1.81 Lakhs
₹1.5 Lakhs
₹1.22 - 1.68 Lakhs
₹1.69 Lakhs
₹1.52 Lakhs
₹1.74 - 1.84 Lakhs
|Battery Capacity
72 V/40 Ah
4.4 kWh
4 kWh
3.5 kWh
3.5 kWh
5 Kwh
|Range
100-150 km
187 km
180 km/charge
140 km
150 km
125 km
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|ABS
-
-
-
-
-
Dual Channel
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Manual
