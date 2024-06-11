HT Auto
Rowwet Trono Left View
1/8
Rowwet Trono Rear Tyre View
2/8
Rowwet Trono Seat View
3/8
Rowwet Trono Tank View
4/8
Rowwet Trono Exhaust View
5/8
Rowwet Trono Front Disc Break View
View all Images
6/8

Rowwet Trono

Rowwet Trono starting price is Rs. 1,80,960 in India. Rowwet Trono is available in 1 variant and
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.81 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check Latest Offers
Rowwet Trono Key Specs
Battery Capacity72 V/40 Ah
Max Speed100 kmph
Range100-150 km
Charging time3 Hrs.
View all Trono specs and features

About Rowwet Trono

Latest Update

  • Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS gets new Cosmic Yellow colour scheme
  • Ducati Panigale V2 Black launched in India at Rs. 20.98 Lakh. Check what’s new

    • Paying too much for your Bike Insurance?

    Rowwet Trono Alternatives

    Oben Rorr

    Oben Rorr

    1.5 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    TronovsRorr
    Tork Motors Kratos

    Tork Motors Kratos

    1.22 - 1.68 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    TronovsKratos
    UPCOMING
    Super Soco TS Street Hunter

    Super Soco TS Street Hunter

    1.5 Lakhs Onwards
    Check TS Street Hunter details
    View similar Bikes
    Seeka SBolt

    Seeka SBolt

    1.69 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    TronovsSBolt
    Seeka SSeagun

    Seeka SSeagun

    1.52 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    TronovsSSeagun
    Matter Aera

    Matter Aera

    1.74 - 1.84 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    TronovsAera

    Rowwet Trono Variants & Price

    Rowwet Trono price starts at ₹ 1.81 Lakhs .

    STD
    1.81 Lakhs*
    100 Kmph
    100-150 Km
    Get On Road Price
    Check Latest Offers
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
    Vehicle Review Contest

    Rowwet Trono Specifications and Features

    Body TypeSports Bikes
    Battery Capacity72 V/40 Ah
    Charging PointYes
    HeadlightLED
    Range100-150 km
    Charging Time3 Hrs.
    View all Trono specs and features

    Rowwet Trono comparison with its competitors

    Model Name
    Rowwet Trono
    		Oben RorrTork Motors KratosSeeka SBoltSeeka SSeagunMatter Aera
    Price (Ex-Showroom)
    ₹1.81 Lakhs
    ₹1.5 Lakhs
    ₹1.22 - 1.68 Lakhs
    ₹1.69 Lakhs
    ₹1.52 Lakhs
    ₹1.74 - 1.84 Lakhs
    Battery Capacity
    72 V/40 Ah
    4.4 kWh
    4 kWh
    3.5 kWh
    3.5 kWh
    5 Kwh
    Range
    100-150 km
    187 km
    180 km/charge
    140 km
    150 km
    125 km
    Fuel Type
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    ABS
    -
    -
    -
    -
    -
    Dual Channel
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Manual

    Popular Rowwet Bikes

    • Popular
      View all  Rowwet Bikes

      News

      Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS retains its bug-eye headlamp design which has been a bit polarizing.
      Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS gets new Cosmic Yellow colour scheme
      11 Jun 2024
      The 2024 Ducati Panigale V2 Black arrives at a premium of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30,000 over the Ducati Red shade available with the bike
      Ducati Panigale V2 Black launched in India at Rs. 20.98 Lakh. Check what’s new
      11 Jun 2024
      The Yamaha Fascino 125 S gets 'Answer Back' feature that helps riders locate their scooter in parking lots by flashing lights and sounding the horn.
      Yamaha Fascino S launched in India at 93,730. Check what’s new
      10 Jun 2024
      The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z uses the same engine as the previous generation KTM 390 Duke.
      2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z: 5 things to know
      8 Jun 2024
      Hero Splendor + XTEC 2.0 now comes with Bluetooth technology and a LED headlamp.
      2024 Hero Splendor + XTEC 2.0 launched: 5 things to know
      8 Jun 2024
      View all
        News

      Videos

      Toyota Motor has introduced its most accessible SUV in the country in the form of the new Urban Cruiser Taisor. The new Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is priced from Rx 7.73 lakh onwards (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is a subcompact SUV based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx.
      Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor review: Can it replicate Maruti Fronx’s success?
      11 Jun 2024
      The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift comes with a new Z Series petrol engine which replaces the old K Series unit. The new engine, now less powerful, promises to offer improved fuel efficiency.
      2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift: Pros and cons explained
      6 Jun 2024
      Maruti Suzuki has launched the fourth generation Swift hatchback in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Under the hood, the Swift gets a new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder engine mated to 5-speed manual and 4-speed AMT gearbox.
      2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift review: Is it swifter with new engine?
      16 May 2024
      Maruti Suzuki has introduced the new Swift hatchback which earlier made its debut in Japan. The India-spec model comes with similar changes in design and powertrain.
      Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024 launched: First look
      9 May 2024
      Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar NS400Z, its biggest Pulsar yet, in India as its new flagship model.
      Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z launched at 1.85 lakh: First look
      3 May 2024
      View all
       
      Explore Other Options

      Rowwet Trono FAQs

      Rowwet Trono comes in a single variant which is the STD.
      The Rowwet Trono is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 100-150 km, it has a charging time of 3 Hrs and a battery capacity of 72 V/40 Ah providing efficient and powerful performance.
      The Rowwet Trono offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 1.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
      The Rowwet Trono is an electric Sports Bikes, powered by a high-capacity 72 V/40 Ah battery. It offers an impressive range of 100-150 km on a single charge.
      The Rowwet Trono has a charging time of 3 Hrs, making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.

      Latest Bikes in India 2024

      Sokudo Rapid

      Sokudo Rapid

      79,889
      Check Latest Offers
      Sokudo Plus

      Sokudo Plus

      59,889
      Check Latest Offers
      Sokudo Dhansu

      Sokudo Dhansu

      59,889
      Check Latest Offers
      Zelo Zaeden Plus

      Zelo Zaeden Plus

      88,900
      Check Latest Offers
      Zelo Zoop

      Zelo Zoop

      45,900 - 86,900
      Check Latest Offers

      Popular Bikes in India 2024

      Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

      Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

      1.85 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Royal Enfield Classic 350

      Royal Enfield Classic 350

      1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Harley-Davidson X440

      Harley-Davidson X440

      2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      TVS Raider

      TVS Raider

      95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers

      Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

      Honda PCX160

      Honda PCX160

      1.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Lectrix ECity Zip

      Lectrix ECity Zip

      80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
      Check details
      CFMoto 250NK

      CFMoto 250NK

      1.75 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Yamaha RX 100

      Yamaha RX 100

      1 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Indian Scout Bobber

      Indian Scout Bobber

      13.15 - 13.65 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details

      Popular Sports Bikes

      Ducati SuperSport 950

      Ducati SuperSport 950

      13.49 - 15.69 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      SuperSport 950 Price in Delhi
      Aprilia Tuono V4

      Aprilia Tuono V4

      20.66 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Tuono V4 Price in Delhi
      UPCOMING
      Honda CBR300R

      Honda CBR300R

      2.5 Lakhs Onwards
      Check CBR300R details
      View similar Bikes
      UPCOMING
      Suzuki Intruder 250

      Suzuki Intruder 250

      1.7 Lakhs Onwards
      Check Intruder 250 details
      View similar Bikes
      Aprilia Tuono 660

      Aprilia Tuono 660

      13.09 Lakhs Onwards
      Check Latest Offers
      Tuono 660 Price in Delhi
      View all
       Popular Sports Bikes