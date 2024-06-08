Rowwet Trono on road price in Chennai starts from Rs. 1.87 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Rowwet Trono on road price in Chennai starts from Rs. 1.87 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Rowwet Trono dealers and showrooms in Chennai for best offers. Rowwet Trono on road price breakup in Chennai includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Rowwet Trono is mainly compared to Oben Rorr which starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Chennai, Tork Motors Kratos which starts at Rs. 1.22 Lakhs in Chennai and Super Soco TS Street Hunter starting at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Chennai. Variants On-Road Price Rowwet Trono STD ₹ 1.87 Lakhs