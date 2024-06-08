Rowwet Trono on road price in Kolkata starts from Rs. 1.87 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Rowwet Trono on road price in Kolkata starts from Rs. 1.87 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Rowwet Trono dealers and showrooms in Kolkata for best offers. Rowwet Trono on road price breakup in Kolkata includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Rowwet Trono is mainly compared to Oben Rorr which starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Kolkata, Tork Motors Kratos which starts at Rs. 1.22 Lakhs in Kolkata and Super Soco TS Street Hunter starting at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Kolkata. Variants On-Road Price Rowwet Trono STD ₹ 1.87 Lakhs