In 2026 Joy e-bike Beast or Rowwet Trono choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Joy e-bike Beast Price starts at Rs. 2.42 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Rowwet Trono Price starts at Rs. 1.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Beast up to 110 km/charge and the Trono has a range of up to 130 km/charge. Joy e-bike offers the Beast in 1 colour.
Beast vs Trono Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Beast
|Trono
|Brand
|Joy e-bike
|Rowwet
|Price
|₹ 2.42 Lakhs
|₹ 1.81 Lakhs
|Range
|110 km/charge
|130 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|5.18 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|9 Hours
|3 Hours (100%)