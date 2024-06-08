Rowwet Trono on road price in Mumbai starts from Rs. 1.87 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Rowwet Trono on road price in Mumbai starts from Rs. 1.87 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Rowwet Trono dealers and showrooms in Mumbai for best offers. Rowwet Trono on road price breakup in Mumbai includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Rowwet Trono is mainly compared to Oben Rorr which starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Mumbai, Tork Motors Kratos which starts at Rs. 1.22 Lakhs in Mumbai and Super Soco TS Street Hunter starting at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Mumbai. Variants On-Road Price Rowwet Trono STD ₹ 1.87 Lakhs