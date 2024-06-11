HT Auto
Rowwet Vegatron

Rowwet Vegatron starting price is Rs. 1,25,000 in India. Rowwet Vegatron is available in 1 variant and
1.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Rowwet Vegatron Key Specs
Battery Capacity72 V/28 Ah
Max Speed65 kmph
Range100 km
Charging time3 Hrs.
View all Vegatron specs and features

About Rowwet Vegatron

Latest Update

    Rowwet Vegatron Alternatives

    Ola Electric S1 Pro

    Ola Electric S1 Pro

    1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
    VegatronvsS1 Pro
    Ather Energy 450x

    Ather Energy 450x

    1.26 - 1.29 Lakhs
    Vegatronvs450x
    UPCOMING
    Hero Electric AE-3

    Hero Electric AE-3

    1.5 Lakhs Onwards
    Bajaj Chetak

    Bajaj Chetak

    95,998 - 1.56 Lakhs
    VegatronvsChetak
    Vida V1

    Vida V1

    97,800 - 1.26 Lakhs
    VegatronvsV1
    Simple Energy One

    Simple Energy One

    1.45 - 1.5 Lakhs
    VegatronvsOne

    Rowwet Vegatron Variants & Price

    Rowwet Vegatron price starts at ₹ 1.25 Lakhs .

    STD
    1.25 Lakhs*
    65 Kmph
    100 Km
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
    Rowwet Vegatron Specifications and Features

    Battery Capacity72 V/28 Ah
    Body TypeScooter
    Charging Point3 Hrs.
    Range100 km
    HeadlightLED
    Charging Time3 Hrs.
    View all Vegatron specs and features

    Rowwet Vegatron comparison with its competitors

    Model Name
    Rowwet Vegatron
    		Ola Electric S1 ProAther Energy 450xBajaj ChetakVida V1Simple Energy One
    Price (Ex-Showroom)
    ₹1.25 Lakhs
    ₹1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
    ₹1.26 - 1.29 Lakhs
    ₹95,998 - 1.56 Lakhs
    ₹97,800 - 1.26 Lakhs
    ₹1.45 - 1.5 Lakhs
    Expert Ratings
    -
    -
    4.5 out of 5
    -
    4 out of 5
    -
    Battery Capacity
    72 V/28 Ah
    4 kWh
    2.9-3.7 kWh
    2.8-3.2 kWh
    3.44-3.94 kWh
    5 kwh
    Range
    100 km
    181-195 km
    111-150 km
    113-127 km
    100-110 km
    212 km/charge
    Fuel Type
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    ABS
    -
    -
    -
    -
    -
    Yes
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic

    Popular Rowwet Bikes

    • Popular
      View all  Rowwet Bikes

      Rowwet Vegatron FAQs

      Rowwet Vegatron comes in a single variant which is the STD.
      The Rowwet Vegatron is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 100 km, it has a charging time of 3 Hrs and a battery capacity of 72 V/28 Ah providing efficient and powerful performance.
      The Rowwet Vegatron offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
      The Rowwet Vegatron is an electric Scooter, powered by a high-capacity 72 V/28 Ah battery. It offers an impressive range of 100 km on a single charge.
      The Rowwet Vegatron has a charging time of 3 Hrs, making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.

