Rowwet Vegatron price starts at ₹ 1.25 Lakhs .
|Battery Capacity
|72 V/28 Ah
|Body Type
|Scooter
|Charging Point
|3 Hrs.
|Range
|100 km
|Headlight
|LED
|Charging Time
|3 Hrs.
|Model Name
Rowwet Vegatron
|Ola Electric S1 Pro
|Ather Energy 450x
|Bajaj Chetak
|Vida V1
|Simple Energy One
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹1.25 Lakhs
₹1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
₹1.26 - 1.29 Lakhs
₹95,998 - 1.56 Lakhs
₹97,800 - 1.26 Lakhs
₹1.45 - 1.5 Lakhs
|Expert Ratings
-
-
4.5 out of 5
-
4 out of 5
-
|Battery Capacity
72 V/28 Ah
4 kWh
2.9-3.7 kWh
2.8-3.2 kWh
3.44-3.94 kWh
5 kwh
|Range
100 km
181-195 km
111-150 km
113-127 km
100-110 km
212 km/charge
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|ABS
-
-
-
-
-
Yes
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
