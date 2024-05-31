Ducati Streetfighter V4 Supreme to soon launch in India, bookings open

Ducati India has listed Streetfighter V4 Supreme on the Indian website. This means that the special edition of the motorcycle will come to the Indian market as well. Bookings can be made by visiting authorised Ducati dealerships. The limited edition motorcycle has been made in collaboration with Supreme which is a popular clothing brand from the USA. The Ducati Streetfighter V4 Supreme will be priced higher than the standard Streetfighter V4.

The motorcycle has undergone only a few cosmetic changes. It now wears Supreme livery in its white and red colours. The livery is conceived by Supreme and Aldo Drudi has made a special graphic on the motorcycle. Even the wheels are now finished in white and there is Supreme lettering on the wheels, fuel tank, front mudguard and the pillion seat cover. Not only this, the motorcycle will be delivered in a special wooden crate that itself says “Ducati Supreme".

Ducati uses sport grips that should provide better grip and comfort than the standard grips that come with the motorcycle. There is a special tail section that can be converted into a two-seater with the kit included in the accessories pack. Then there are Brembo Stylema monobloc front calipers, created by Brembo specifically for Ducati Streetfighter V4 Supreme with the white on red Brembo logo.

Powering the motorcycle is the same 1,103 cc Desmosedici V4 engine that puts out 206 bhp of max power at 13,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 123 Nm at 9,500 rpm. It comes mated to a 6-speed transmission that gets a quickshifter with an auto-blipper.

Suspension duties are being performed by Ohlins NIX30 43 mm upside down front forks and TTX36 monoshock at the rear. The suspension units are fully adjustable electronically, they use Ohlins Smart EC 2.0 technology. Braking duties are performed by twin 330 mm discs in the front and a 245 mm disc at the rear.

Ducati offers riding modes, power modes, cornering ABS, traction control, a 5-inch TFT screen, slide control, wheelie control, engine brake control and a lot more.

