HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Ducati Streetfighter V4 Supreme To Soon Launch In India, Bookings Open

Ducati Streetfighter V4 Supreme to soon launch in India, bookings open

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 31 May 2024, 12:50 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Ducati Streetfighter V4 Supreme will come to India in limited numbers.
Ducati Streetfighter V4 Supreme
Ducati Streetfighter V4 Supreme uses the same engine as the standard Streetfighter V4.
Ducati Streetfighter V4 Supreme
Ducati Streetfighter V4 Supreme uses the same engine as the standard Streetfighter V4.

Ducati India has listed Streetfighter V4 Supreme on the Indian website. This means that the special edition of the motorcycle will come to the Indian market as well. Bookings can be made by visiting authorised Ducati dealerships. The limited edition motorcycle has been made in collaboration with Supreme which is a popular clothing brand from the USA. The Ducati Streetfighter V4 Supreme will be priced higher than the standard Streetfighter V4.

The motorcycle has undergone only a few cosmetic changes. It now wears Supreme livery in its white and red colours. The livery is conceived by Supreme and Aldo Drudi has made a special graphic on the motorcycle. Even the wheels are now finished in white and there is Supreme lettering on the wheels, fuel tank, front mudguard and the pillion seat cover. Not only this, the motorcycle will be delivered in a special wooden crate that itself says “Ducati Supreme".

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Ducati Streetfighter V4 (HT Auto photo)
Ducati Streetfighter V4
Engine Icon1103.0 cc Mileage Icon13.2 kmpl
₹ 24.62 - 28 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Bmw K 1600 Gtl (HT Auto photo)
BMW K 1600 GTL
Engine Icon1649.0 cc Mileage Icon16.9 kmpl
₹ 28.75 - 33 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Bmw S 1000 Rr (HT Auto photo)
BMW S 1000 RR
Engine Icon999.0 cc Mileage Icon15.6 kmpl
₹ 20.50 - 24.95 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Norton Commando 961 Sport (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Norton Commando 961 Sport
Engine Icon961.0 cc Mileage Icon10.0 kmpl
₹ 20.99 Lakhs
View Details
Ducati 2021 Panigale V4 (HT Auto photo)
Ducati 2021 Panigale V4
Engine Icon998 cc Mileage Icon13.1 kmpl
₹ 27.41 - 69.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Honda Cbr1000rr-r (HT Auto photo)
Honda CBR1000RR-R
Engine Icon1000.0 cc Mileage Icon18.0 kmpl
₹ 23.11 - 23.63 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Ducati uses sport grips that should provide better grip and comfort than the standard grips that come with the motorcycle. There is a special tail section that can be converted into a two-seater with the kit included in the accessories pack. Then there are Brembo Stylema monobloc front calipers, created by Brembo specifically for Ducati Streetfighter V4 Supreme with the white on red Brembo logo.

Powering the motorcycle is the same 1,103 cc Desmosedici V4 engine that puts out 206 bhp of max power at 13,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 123 Nm at 9,500 rpm. It comes mated to a 6-speed transmission that gets a quickshifter with an auto-blipper.

Also Read : Ducati Scrambler CR24I & RR24I concepts unveiled at London Bike Shed MotoShow

Suspension duties are being performed by Ohlins NIX30 43 mm upside down front forks and TTX36 monoshock at the rear. The suspension units are fully adjustable electronically, they use Ohlins Smart EC 2.0 technology. Braking duties are performed by twin 330 mm discs in the front and a 245 mm disc at the rear.

Ducati offers riding modes, power modes, cornering ABS, traction control, a 5-inch TFT screen, slide control, wheelie control, engine brake control and a lot more.

First Published Date: 31 May 2024, 11:57 AM IST
TAGS: max Streetfighter V4 sport Ducati Ducati India Streetfighter V4 Streetfighter V4 Supreme

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.