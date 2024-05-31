HT Auto
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR launched in India, priced at 9.10 lakh

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 31 May 2024, 17:44 PM
  • The new Ninja ZX-4RR is positioned above the Ninja ZX-4R and is being brought to India in limited numbers as a Completely Built Unit (CBU).
The new Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR will be available in a single KRT paint scheme
The new Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR will be available in a single KRT paint scheme

After dropping the teaser earlier this month, India Kawasaki Motor (IKM) has launched the new Ninja ZX-4RR in the country priced at 9.10 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR packs a four-cylinder motor and is a proper pocket rocket. The new Ninja ZX-4RR is positioned above the Ninja ZX-4R and is being brought to India in limited numbers as a Completely Built Unit (CBU).

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR: Specifications

The new Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR has been one of the most anticipated upcoming bikes in India and draws power from the 399 cc liquid-cooled, in-line four-cylinder engine tuned for 76 bhp at 14,500 rpm and 37.6 Nm of peak torque at 13,,000 rpm. The high-revving engine revs up to 15,000 rpm, making it a screamer and the bike also packs a ram air intake. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and a bi-directional quickshifter, while the kerb weight is just 189 kg.

Also Read : Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR teased for India, to arrive in limited numbers.

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR packs a 399 cc four-cylinder motor that belts out a whopping 76 bhp and 37.6 Nm of peak torque with a kerb weight of just 189 kg
The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR packs a 399 cc four-cylinder motor that belts out a whopping 76 bhp and 37.6 Nm of peak torque with a kerb weight of just 189 kg

Hardware components include 37 mm USD Showa SFF-BP front forks with preload adjustability, while the rear gets a preload-adjustable Showa BFRC Lite monoshock. Braking performance comes from 290 mm dual semi-floating discs at the front and a single 220 mm disc at the rear.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR: Features

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR should be an incredible track tool with a compact size holding a lot of power. Other features on the bike include a 4.3-inch TFT screen with Bluetooth connectivity, four riding modes, and all-LED lighting. The Ninja ZX-4RR does not have a direct rival, which makes it all the more special for those who choose to bring one home. Given the limited numbers, we’ll suggest reaching out a Kawasaki dealer quickly to reserve one for yourself.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX4RR Kawasaki Ninja ZX4RR Kawasaki India




