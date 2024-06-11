Which is the top variant of Rowwet Zepop? The top variant of Rowwet Zepop is the Lithium Ion.

What are the key specifications of the Rowwet Zepop? The Rowwet Zepop is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 100 km, it has a charging time of 7 Hrs and a battery capacity of 72 V/28 Ah providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Rowwet Zepop have, and what is the price range? The Rowwet Zepop offers 2 variants. The lowest variant, Lead Acid is priced at Rs. 61,770 (ex-showroom), while the top variant, Lithium Ion is priced at Rs. 78,500 (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Rowwet Zepop? The Rowwet Zepop is an electric Scooter, powered by a high-capacity 72 V/28 Ah battery. It offers an impressive range of 100 km on a single charge.