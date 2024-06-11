|Battery Capacity
|72 V/28 Ah
|Max Speed
|55 kmph
|Range
|100 km
|Charging time
|7 Hrs.
Rowwet Zepop price starts at ₹ 61,770 and goes up to ₹ 78,500 (Ex-showroom). Rowwet Zepop comes in 2 variants. Rowwet Zepop's top variant is Lithium Ion.
₹61,770*
55 Kmph
100 Km
₹78,500*
65 Kmph
100 Km
|Battery Capacity
|72 V/28 Ah
|Body Type
|Scooter
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Range
|100 km
|Charging Time
|7 Hrs.
|Model Name
Rowwet Zepop
|Zelo Zoop
|Zelo Knight
|Ampere Magnus
|Okinawa PraisePro
|Hero Electric Nyx
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹61,770 - 78,500
₹45,900 - 86,900
₹49,900 - 91,900
₹49,999 - 65,990
₹76,848
₹0.62 - 0.83 Lakhs
|Battery Capacity
72 V/28 Ah
1.54 kWh
1.54 kWh
38.25 Ah
2.0 kWh
1.536 kWh
|Range
100 km
65-140 km
60-140 km
45.0
88 km/charge
130 km
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|ABS
-
-
-
-
No
No
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price