HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Ev Retail Sales Grow Sharply In February, With One Major Player Losing Ground

EV retail sales grow sharply in February, with one major player losing ground

By: Ayush Arya
| Updated on: 06 Mar 2026, 17:50 pm
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon

  • February turned out to be another strong month for EV retail sales in India. But a closer look at the numbers reveals a few surprises among the leading brands.

Mahindra BE 6 review
Mahindra & Mahindra saw the biggest jump among the major players. The company registered 2,913 electric passenger vehicles in February, a significant rise from just 508 units a year earlier.
Mahindra BE 6 review
Mahindra & Mahindra saw the biggest jump among the major players. The company registered 2,913 electric passenger vehicles in February, a significant rise from just 508 units a year earlier.

Electric vehicle retail sales in India saw strong growth in February, with both passenger vehicles and two-wheelers recording healthy year-on-year gains, according to data shared by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).

In the passenger EV space, registrations rose to 13,733 units last month, up 44 per cent from 9,505 units in February last year.

Tata Motors continued to hold the top spot, with 5,568 registrations during the month. That’s a 38.5 per cent increase over the 4,020 units it recorded in February 2025.

Trending Cars

Find more Cars
Lamborghini Urus (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Urus
Engine Icon3999 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹4.18 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Vinfast Vf7 (HT Auto photo)
VinFast VF7
BatteryCapacity Icon70.8 kWh Range Icon532 km
₹21.89 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Be 6 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra BE 6
BatteryCapacity Icon79 kWh Range Icon682 km
₹18.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Sierra (HT Auto photo)
Tata Sierra
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹11.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Scorpio N
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹13.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xev 9s (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XEV 9S
BatteryCapacity Icon79 kWh Range Icon679 km
₹19.95 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

JSW MG Motor India came in second with 3,312 units. Unlike most other brands in the segment, though, its numbers slipped slightly — down 5 per cent from the 3,490 units it sold in the same month last year.

Passenger EV sales see strong growth

Mahindra & Mahindra saw the biggest jump among the major players. The company registered 2,913 electric passenger vehicles in February, a significant rise from just 508 units a year earlier.

VinFast Auto and BYD India followed with 384 and 306 registrations, respectively.

Electric two-wheelers continue to expand

Over in the electric two-wheeler segment, retail sales reached 1,11,709 units in February. That’s a 46 per cent increase compared with 76,722 units in February 2025.

TVS Motor Company led the category with 31,614 registrations, up from 18,955 units last year — a growth of 67 per cent.

Bajaj Auto recorded 25,328 units during the month, while Ather Energy registered 20,584 units.

Mixed results across brands

Hero MotoCorp and Greaves Electric Mobility followed with 12,514 and 4,724 units, respectively.

Ola Electric Mobility, however, saw its sales fall sharply. The company registered 3,968 units in February, down 54 per cent from the 8,675 units it sold in the same month last year.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 06 Mar 2026, 17:50 pm IST
TAGS: Electric Vehicles

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.