Rowwet Zepop on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 65,340. The on road price for Rowwet Zepop top variant goes up to Rs. 82,370 in Delhi. The lowest price model is Rowwet Zepop Rowwet Zepop on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 65,340. The on road price for Rowwet Zepop top variant goes up to Rs. 82,370 in Delhi. The lowest price model is Rowwet Zepop Lead Acid and the most priced model is Rowwet Zepop Lithium Ion. Visit your nearest Rowwet Zepop dealers and showrooms in Delhi for best offers. Rowwet Zepop on road price breakup in Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Rowwet Zepop is mainly compared to GT Force RYD Plus which starts at Rs. 65,555 in Delhi, GT Force One Plus Pro which starts at Rs. 76,555 in Delhi and Lectrix ECity Zip starting at Rs. 80,000 in Delhi. Variants On-Road Price Rowwet Zepop Lead Acid ₹ 65,340 Rowwet Zepop Lithium Ion ₹ 82,370