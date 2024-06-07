HT Auto
Rowwet Zepop On Road Price in Delhi

Rowwet Zepop Left View
1/6
Rowwet Zepop Rear Tyre View
2/6
Rowwet Zepop Seat View
3/6
Rowwet Zepop Footspace View
4/6
Rowwet Zepop Front Tyre View
5/6
Rowwet Zepop Black Color
6/6
65,338*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Zepop Price in Delhi

Rowwet Zepop on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 65,340. The on road price for Rowwet Zepop top variant goes up to Rs. 82,370 in Delhi. The lowest price model is Rowwet Zepop

VariantsOn-Road Price
Rowwet Zepop Lead Acid₹ 65,340
Rowwet Zepop Lithium Ion₹ 82,370
...Read More

Rowwet Zepop Variant Wise Price List in Delhi

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Lead Acid
₹ 65,338*On-Road Price
55 Kmph
100 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
61,770
Insurance
3,568
On-Road Price in Delhi
65,338
EMI@1,404/mo
Lithium Ion
₹ 82,367*On-Road Price
65 Kmph
100 Km
View breakup

Rowwet Zepop Alternatives

GT Force RYD Plus

GT Force RYD Plus

65,555
RYD Plus Price in Delhi
GT Force One Plus Pro

GT Force One Plus Pro

76,555
One Plus Pro Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Lectrix ECity Zip

Lectrix ECity Zip

80,000 - 90,000
Ampere Magnus

Ampere Magnus

49,999 - 65,990
Magnus Price in Delhi
Okinawa PraisePro

Okinawa PraisePro

76,848
PraisePro Price in Delhi
Hero Electric Nyx

Hero Electric Nyx

0.62 - 0.83 Lakhs
Nyx Price in Delhi

