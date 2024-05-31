HT Auto
2024 MotoGP Kazakhstan GP confirmed on same dates as the now cancelled Indian GP

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
31 May 2024
The Kazakhstan GP was postponed due to the floods in the region from its original date of June 14-16 and will now be held between September 20-22, the
The 2024 Kazakhstan GP will now be held at the Sokol International Racetrack on September 20-22
The 2024 Kazakhstan GP will now be held at the Sokol International Racetrack on September 20-22

The FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports, organisers of the MotoGP championship have announced new dates for the 2024 Kazakhstan Grand Prix. The Kazakhstan GP was postponed due to the floods in the region from its original date of June 14-16 and will now be held between September 20-22, the same dates as the cancelled Indian GP. The venue will now kick-off as the first race on the Asian leg of the 2024 MotoGP calendar.

Dorna and Indian organisers FairStreet Sports announced earlier this week that the 2024 round of the Indian GP will be dropped from the 2024 calendar with the venue set to return in March 2025 next season. The news did come amidst several controversies, the most recent being non-payment of dues by the Indian organiser. FairStreet Sports clarified that all legalities will be settled by June.

Also Read : MotoGP Indian GP dropped from the 2024 calendar, will return in March 2025.

The Kazakhstan GP will be held at the new Sokol International Racetrack, near the country's largest city of Almaty. The track officials and organisers confirmed that the event could be held in September, as life goes back to normal in the region after experiencing one of the worst floods in the region in 80 years.

The announcement also brings the total rounds this season to 20 from the 22 first announced. The two venues that have been dropped are Argentina and now India.

