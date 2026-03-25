Delhi's DURGA scheme gives 1,100 e-auto permits to women and trans drivers

The Delhi government has earmarked 1,100 fresh electric auto-rickshaw permits exclusively for women and transgender people in its 2026-27 budget. A dedicated scheme that aims to address both mobility access and financial independence for women and transgender persons working in the capital's electric auto-rickshaw sector.

Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, unveiled the initiative, formally titled the ‘Driving Upliftment and Rozgar for Women/Transgender Green e-Auto’ scheme, or ‘DURGA’, while presenting the annual budget on Tuesday. The scheme carries a proposed allocation of ₹20 crore under the head 'e-Autos for Women and Transgender drivers' and will be implemented in two segments: 1,000 permits for women and 100 for transgender persons in the first phase itself.

What more does the scheme offer?

Beyond the permits, beneficiaries will receive subsidy support on the purchase of electric auto-rickshaws, alongside interest subvention facilitated through a network of empanelled banks. This is specifically designed to bring the upfront financial burden of vehicle ownership down.

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The problem it aims to solve

The policy finds its roots in a ground reality that Gupta said she heard directly from women already working in the sector. "They told me they work nearly 12 hours a day, but almost half their earnings go towards rent because the permit is not in their name. The permit holder leases out the vehicle, and they are left with limited income," she said, explaining the impetus behind the scheme.

The permit-leasing model has long been a structural problem in Delhi's auto-rickshaw ecosystem, where drivers operate vehicles they do not own, effectively working as tenants of their own livelihood. The DURGA scheme attempts to break this cycle by enabling beneficiaries to hold permits outright.

Building on earlier efforts

This is not the first time the Delhi government has attempted to improve women's representation in the e-auto segment. In 2022, the then Arvind Kejriwal-led administration had launched an online portal for electric auto registration, with a 33 per cent reservation for women built in. At the time, then Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot had stated: "In the first phase, 4,261 e-auto permits, including 1,406 for women applicants, will be issued." The current announcement builds on that foundation, though with a sharper focus on ownership and financial support rather than reservation alone.

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Part of a wider mobility push for women

The DURGA scheme is part of a broader push by the current Delhi government to expand mobility access for women and transgender residents. In recent weeks, the administration set up approximately 50 centres across the city to distribute 'Pink Saheli' cards, a free bus travel benefit for women and transgender persons.

President Droupadi Murmu also launched the Pink National Common Mobility Card earlier this month, which enables eligible users to travel free on DTC and cluster buses while also functioning as a paid travel card on the Delhi Metro and the Regional Rapid Transit System, aligning with the Centre's 'one nation, one card' framework.

On the social infrastructure side, the budget separately proposes 11 new one-stop centres for women, with ₹16 crore set aside to support emergency and distress situations.

What it means for Delhi's EV sector

For the electric vehicle sector, the DURGA scheme signals continued institutional demand for e-autos in Delhi, one of the country's most active markets for electric three-wheelers, while adding a social equity dimension to what has so far been a largely commercial rollout.

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