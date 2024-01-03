|Battery Capacity
|1.56 kWh
|Max Speed
|55-60 kmph
|Range
|110 km
|Charging time
|4-5 Hrs.
Birla Ambition price starts at ₹ 73,817 and goes up to ₹ 1.08 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Birla Ambition comes in 6 variants. Birla Ambition's top variant is Lithium Ion-35 Ah.
₹73,817*
55-60 Kmph
110 Km
₹75,171*
55-60 Kmph
110 Km
₹86,667*
55-60 Kmph
110 Km
₹93,155*
55-60 Kmph
110 Km
₹1 Lakhs*
55-60 Kmph
110 Km
₹1.08 Lakhs*
55-60 Kmph
110 Km
|Body Type
|Electric Bikes,Scooter
|Model Name
Birla Ambition
|PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro
|Ola Electric S1 X
|Bounce Infinity E1
|Okinawa PraisePro
|Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹73,817 - 1.08 Lakhs
₹99,999
₹89,999 - 1.1 Lakhs
₹93,386 - 1.05 Lakhs
₹76,848
₹75,499
|Expert Ratings
-
4 out of 5
-
-
-
-
|Battery Capacity
1.56 kWh
3 kWh
2-3 kWh
1.9 Kwh
2.0 kWh
26 Ah
|Range
110 km
150 Km
95-151 km
85 km
88 km/charge
75 km
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|ABS
-
-
-
-
No
-
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
