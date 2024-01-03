Birla Ambition on road price in Ahmedabad starts from Rs. 77,480.
The on road price for Birla Ambition top variant goes up to Rs. 97,130 in Ahmedabad.
The lowest price model is Birla Ambition
Birla Ambition on road price breakup in Ahmedabad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Birla Ambition is mainly compared to PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro which starts at Rs. 99,999 in Ahmedabad, Ola Electric S1 X which starts at Rs. 89,999 in Ahmedabad and Hero Electric AE-29 starting at Rs. 85,000 in Ahmedabad.
Variants On-Road Price Birla Ambition Lead Acid ₹ 77,480 Birla Ambition Lithium Ion-15 Ah ₹ 78,860 Birla Ambition Lithium Ion-20 Ah ₹ 90,540 Birla Ambition Lithium Ion-25 Ah ₹ 97,130
