|Battery Capacity
|1.56 kWh
|Max Speed
|100 kmph
|Range
|150 km
|Charging time
|4-5 Hrs.
Birla DMG price starts at ₹ 2.37 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 3.05 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Birla DMG comes in 5 variants. Birla DMG's top variant is 105 Ah.
₹2.37 Lakhs*
100 Kmph
150 Km
₹2.63 Lakhs*
100 Kmph
150 Km
₹2.74 Lakhs*
100 Kmph
150 Km
₹3.05 Lakhs*
100 Kmph
150 Km
₹3.05 Lakhs*
100 Kmph
150 Km
|Model Name
Birla DMG
|Joy e-bike Beast
|Joy e-bike Thunderbolt
|Joy e-bike Hurricane
|TVS X
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹2.37 - 3.05 Lakhs
₹2.42 Lakhs Onwards
₹2.33 Lakhs Onwards
₹2.33 Lakhs
₹2.5 Lakhs
|Battery Capacity
1.56 kWh
72 V / 72 Ah
72 V / 72 Ah
72 V / 66 Ah
3.8 kWh
|Range
150 km
110 km/charge
110 km/charge
80 km/charge
140 Km
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|ABS
-
-
-
-
Yes
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
