Which is the top variant of Birla DMS? The top variant of Birla DMS is the 105 Ah.

What are the key specifications of the Birla DMS? The Birla DMS is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 130-160 km, it has a charging time of 4-5 Hrs and a battery capacity of 1.56 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Birla DMS have, and what is the price range? The Birla DMS offers 5 variants. The lowest variant, 45 Ah is priced at Rs. 1.63 Lakhs (ex-showroom), while the top variant, 105 Ah is priced at Rs. 2.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Birla DMS? The Birla DMS is an electric , powered by a high-capacity 1.56 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 130-160 km on a single charge.