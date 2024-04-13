Birla DMS comes with Automatic transmission. The price of DMS starts at Rs. 1.63 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Birla DMS sits in the Electric Bikes segment in the Indian market.
Birla DMS price starts at ₹ 1.63 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 2.31 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Birla DMS comes in 5 variants. Birla DMS's top variant is 105 Ah.
₹1.63 Lakhs*
100-120 Kmph
130-160 Km
₹1.81 Lakhs*
100-120 Kmph
130-160 Km
₹2 Lakhs*
100-120 Kmph
130-160 Km
₹2.22 Lakhs*
100-120 Kmph
130-160 Km
₹2.31 Lakhs*
100-120 Kmph
130-160 Km
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price